Shepparton community helps local man struggling with homelessness

The Greater Shepparton community has rallied around a local man struggling with homelessness.

Terry Haberman, 63, has been homeless for five months, sleeping rough through the cold winter nights.

He was recently placed in a cabin at a local caravan park, and is now awaiting confirmation of securing a unit.

In the meantime, Greater Shepparton City councillor Kim O'Keeffe has rallied the troops, with community members uniting to ensure Terry's current housing feels like a home.

“The cabin had basic necessities, but we needed linen and some other essentials,” she said.

“I put a call out to the community and within minutes an overwhelming amount of community support came in, not only local but from afar.

“I put a post up asking if anyone had a small TV Terry could use, and within minutes we had two offered and many more offers followed.”

Terry first started struggling with homelessness earlier this year, when his life circumstances suddenly changed.

Left without secure housing, he also struggled to find work and soon lost connection with many of his support services and Centrelink.

“Terry has done odd jobs and worked on the odd building site in recent times,” Ms O'Keeffe said.

“And he does hope to find work again in the future.”

She first met Terry a few months ago while visiting Shepparton restaurant owner and philanthropist Azem Elmaz at his business, Lutfiye's Shish Kebab.

Mr Elmaz has been supporting Shepparton's homeless community for years, providing food for those in need and recently installing a toilet and shower facility at the back of his restaurant.

After meeting Terry, Ms O'Keeffe continued catching up with him once a week to chat and offer support.

“He is a gentle and proud man who doesn’t ask for anything,” she said.

“It took me some time to encourage Terry to get support, and with the cold winter months upon us I wanted to see that happen sooner rather than later.”

After recently reaching out to local homelessness services, Terry was placed in motel accommodation before securing temporary housing.

“It is a big change for Terry,” Ms O'Keeffe said.

“He still likes to get out during the day, as that is what he is used to. But he has a warm bed there waiting, a fridge full of food and a TV. He is happy.”

As Terry loves the outdoors, Ms O'Keeffe also put the call out for a new bike for Terry, and soon received a donation from local Dale Wright and the Mooroopna Kiwanis Club.

“Terry lives in Mooroopna, so this now means he can easily ride to Shepparton and back,” she said.

“We've also worked on getting Terry's bank account opened and his Medicare card set up.

“Above all, we just want to help him get back on his feet.”

Ms O'Keeffe said Terry was just one of many people struggling with homelessness in Greater Shepparton.

“BeyondHousing has requested the need for immediate funding and an investment to build 2900 homes,” she said.

“It's very positive to see local politicians also putting this as a community priority.

“We also need to continue lobbying Victorian Minister for Housing Richard Wynne to increase levels of government funding in both the construction and revitalisation of local social housing stock.

“And we need increased supported facilities for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse.

“But most of all we need to ensure we help those who are the most vulnerable in our community.”

Ms O'Keeffe said anyone who wanted to offer further support could contact her on 0447 713 838.