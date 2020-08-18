Callery pear trees are the most common in Greater Shepparton’s streets and parks

With a white bloom in spring and rusty red leaves in autumn, chances are if you have wandered down a street in Shepparton you would have spotted a callery pear tree.

And Greater Shepparton City Council data from March shows they're the most common tree you'll find in streets and parks across Greater Shepparton.

Of the more than 41,000 trees recorded, the callery pear — a type of ornamental pear tree, also known as Pyrus calleryana — numbers above 3000, with about 80 per cent growing on the region's nature strips.

Valley Trees Nursery owner Adrian Taylor said there were a number of different types of ornamental pears, which have been by far the best selling trees in recent years.

“They're good trees, and very popular,” he said.

“There are lots of advantages — the limbs don't hang down, they're deep-rooted, there's lots of variety and they're not oversized.

“They smell a little bit when they flower, but apart of that, no other problems.”

Council parks, sport and recreation manager Tim Zak said the trees were favourable from council's point of view, with 350 being planted in the last three years, and a third of those planted this year alone.

“Callery pear trees have become a popular tree not only for Greater Shepparton City Council, but many other councils throughout Australia,” Mr Zak said.

“Their ability to cope in urban environments, different soil types, size, form, fast growth rate to maturity, ease to establish and aesthetic value rates them high on the list of trees to plant.”

But Mr Zak said they would be planting less of them in the years to come to diversify the types of trees across the region.

“Council has no set goal to plant ornamental pears trees in the future, and are in fact reducing the amount being planted to allow for other species that have performed well in our ever-changing environment.

“Council also recognises that it’s not ideal to be one dimensional with its tree selection.

“(Council's) working hard to establish different themes to streetscapes in order to lift the aesthetic and amenity value of our urban environments — not only for our community, but also visitors to our region.”

Mr Zak said they would be planting more Chinese elm, Chinese pistachio, Japanese elm and crepe myrtles in the future, which have proven to grow well in the region.

“Council are also trialling different varieties like tuckeroo, tulip tree, English oak and Blueberry ash trees, as part of a nationwide university study program.

“Council is always reviewing new tree species that have been developed that may suit our harsh climate.”