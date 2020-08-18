News

Callery pear trees are the most common in Greater Shepparton’s streets and parks

By Madi Chwasta

Good for all seasons: Valley Tree Nursery owner Adrian Taylor says ornamental pear trees have been best sellers in recent years.

1 of 2

2 of 2

With a white bloom in spring and rusty red leaves in autumn, chances are if you have wandered down a street in Shepparton you would have spotted a callery pear tree.

And Greater Shepparton City Council data from March shows they're the most common tree you'll find in streets and parks across Greater Shepparton.

Of the more than 41,000 trees recorded, the callery pear — a type of ornamental pear tree, also known as Pyrus calleryana — numbers above 3000, with about 80 per cent growing on the region's nature strips.

Valley Trees Nursery owner Adrian Taylor said there were a number of different types of ornamental pears, which have been by far the best selling trees in recent years.

“They're good trees, and very popular,” he said.

“There are lots of advantages — the limbs don't hang down, they're deep-rooted, there's lots of variety and they're not oversized.

“They smell a little bit when they flower, but apart of that, no other problems.”

Council parks, sport and recreation manager Tim Zak said the trees were favourable from council's point of view, with 350 being planted in the last three years, and a third of those planted this year alone.

“Callery pear trees have become a popular tree not only for Greater Shepparton City Council, but many other councils throughout Australia,” Mr Zak said.

“Their ability to cope in urban environments, different soil types, size, form, fast growth rate to maturity, ease to establish and aesthetic value rates them high on the list of trees to plant.”

But Mr Zak said they would be planting less of them in the years to come to diversify the types of trees across the region.

“Council has no set goal to plant ornamental pears trees in the future, and are in fact reducing the amount being planted to allow for other species that have performed well in our ever-changing environment.

“Council also recognises that it’s not ideal to be one dimensional with its tree selection.

“(Council's) working hard to establish different themes to streetscapes in order to lift the aesthetic and amenity value of our urban environments — not only for our community, but also visitors to our region.”

Mr Zak said they would be planting more Chinese elm, Chinese pistachio, Japanese elm and crepe myrtles in the future, which have proven to grow well in the region.

“Council are also trialling different varieties like tuckeroo, tulip tree, English oak and Blueberry ash trees, as part of a nationwide university study program.

“Council is always reviewing new tree species that have been developed that may suit our harsh climate.”

Latest articles

Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents return negative COVID-19 results in second round of testing

All Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents - except the original resident who tested positive for COVID-19 - have returned negative COVID-19 results after their second round of testing on Thursday. The 116 residents have had two COVID-19 tests...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton has its own COVID-19 contact tracing team

Going back into stage three restrictions might feel like Groundhog Day, but there’s one crucial difference between this lockdown and the previous version. Shepparton has its own dedicated COVID-19 contact tracing team.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton family shares its pain in losing son

Shepparton’s Hunter Boyle was a bright, energetic young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

Liz Mellino