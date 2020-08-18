News

Community hub hands out close to 450 masks to the community

By Madi Chwasta

Sewing along: Hub volunteers Sharon Patricia DeCruz, Vicki Woodhouse, Hoan Nguyen Thi, Nawal Abdalla and Cicilia Nelson (before stage three restrictions were enforced).

St Georges Road Primary School and Shepparton English Language Centre community hub volunteers have exceeded their own expectations and have sewn close to 450 masks for the community.

Hub leader Liz Arcus said volunteers originally set out to make two masks for each of the 57 hub members when face coverings were made compulsory.

“But the women and families were enjoying the sewing so much they wanted to continue making more,” Ms Arcus said.

“It was making them happy, and especially to help others during this challenging time.

“One hub family alone sewed around 100 masks.”

Nearly 450 masks: Hub volunteers will continue to make even more in the coming weeks.

Ms Arcus said the masks were made from donated fabric and sewing machines, which were originally for the hub’s regular sewing program, but had been repurposed for mask-making when hub activities were put on hold earlier this year.

The 447 masks have already been distributed to families in need at St Georges Road Primary School, Shepparton English Language Centre, Arthur Mawson Children’s Centre and Uniting Shepparton among others, and the volunteers have continued to sew more.

The hub has also continued providing families with "home hub packs" containing activities for all ages, including sewing and gardening kits, English packs, and early learning resources, among other things.

“The women have commented how important these packs are to bring happiness and connection each week, helping them stay connected and cared for by the hub,” Ms Arcus said.

Masks for community: Hub volunteer Sue Irvin.

In addition, the hub has maintained connections between members despite restrictions forcing people indoors, which has providing a stable support network for its members, who are mostly mostly refugee, asylum seeker, migrant women and young children.

“We have online wellbeing sessions partnered with Primary Care Connect, we have begun online playgroup sessions also, and we stay connected daily by WhatsApp group and more,” Ms Arcus said.

