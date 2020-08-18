Shepparton teenager Tyler Bonnici missing

Police are appealing for public help to locate missing teenager Tyler Bonnici.

The 16-year-old was last seen at an address in Shepparton on August 11.

Police and family have concerns for Tyler’s welfare due to his age.

He is 168 cm tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and rainbow coloured hair, which is tied at the back.

Tyler is known to frequent Shepparton and Kyabram.

Police have released an image of Tyler in the hope someone recognises him.

Anyone who has any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call the Shepparton police Station on 58 205 777.