Victory in Japan Day - 75 years on

Last Saturday marked 75 years since the official end of World War II.

Some know it as VJ day, or Victory in Japan, some call it VP day, or Victory in the Pacific.

Regardless of what it is called, the sentiment remains the same.

It is a day that many who were at home worried about sons, husbands and fathers thought might never come.

It is a day when those young boys sent away from their families to unfamiliar foreign soil dreamed of.

It kicked off celebrations across the globe.

Benalla's Colin Hancock, now 98, was just 23 when his commanding officers gathered him and his fellow soldiers to tell them they were headed home.

Colin's service took him to Bougainville in Papua New Guinea, where he would stay and play his part in defeating the fascist regime.

The Bougainville campaign was a series of land and naval battles between Allied forces and the empire of Japan, and was an important part of the Allied strategy in the South Pacific.

Eva Heaney.

“My father fought in World War I,” Colin said.

“And I was one of eight brothers who went off to fight in World War II.

“Sadly, two of my brothers never returned.

“I was only 19 when I enlisted in the early 1940s

“In the lead up to VP Day, I thought we were headed somewhere for a rest before going back. I had no idea the end of the war was coming until we got that message from the officers.”

Colin returned home shortly after and described the feeling as “wonderful”.

He recalled that feeling on Saturday as he spent the day watching ceremonies on TV and listening to others on the radio.

While Colin was learning about the end of the war on duty in the South Pacific, back home the country was already celebrating.

Benalla's Eva Heaney was only 15 when there was an announcement at her Essendon school.

“We couldn't believe it. It seemed like all we had known was war, and now it was over,” Eva said.

“That night a friend of the family came over and asked my parents if they could take me into Melbourne to join in the celebrations. So we went into the city and I remember it was very crowded and noisy. I'd never seen that many people there.

“And everybody was singing, hugging, kissing and carrying on. It was a great celebration.

“We were in front of the town hall at the time, really packed in. The crowds went right up Burke St, you couldn't see where it ended.

A classic World War II-era plane performed a flyover in Benalla on Saturday. Photo: Julie Harrison

“I think we were probably only there for half an hour, but it really sticks in my memory.”

It is a much happier memory than the years preceding it.

“Two of my brothers went to war,” Eva said.

“My older brother, he was in the militia before the war broke out so he was called up pretty early, but he actually spent a lot of his service in Australia. He was in Darwin when Darwin was bombed and he spent quite a bit of time in Geraldton.

“My other brother joined up the day he turned 18 and he trained in Queensland for 12 months before being sent to Borneo.

“I remember we had a big air-raid shelter at school and we had to pull the blinds down every night to make sure no light escaped.

“I remember when my older brother finally came home. I was walking home with some friends and I saw this man walking towards us.

“As he got closer I realised it was my brother. I was in a bit of shock.

“All my friends were hugging him and welcoming him home, but I burst into tears.”

While that day in 1945 was celebrated, it was overshadowed by an enormous sense of loss.

Australians fought in campaigns against Germany and Italy in Europe, the Mediterranean and North Africa, as well as against Japan in south-east Asia and other parts of the Pacific.

More than 12,000 veterans of World War II are still with us today.

And days like last Saturday show them that Australia has not forgotten their sacrifice.