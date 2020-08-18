News

Greg James makes council move

By James Bennett

Greg James has announced he is a candidate for Greater Shepparton City Council.

1 of 1

Greg James wants to bring his experience within the community to Greater Shepparton City Council.

The Yorta Yorta elder is standing as a candidate for the council at the October elections.

Mr James is the chairperson of Rumbalara Aboriginal Cooperative and a board member of Kaiela Arts Shepparton.

The father of two said he was interested in politics and planned to campaign for the whole community.

His list of objectives include coupons at rubbish tips, hard rubbish pick-up days, abolishing parking meters, more parking near the hospital and growing events and tourism.

Mr James said he wanted to fix homelessness, provide shelters for vulnerable women, and fix traffic flow through Shepparton.

He said he would "actively seek out what ratepayers really want.”

“I've always looked at some stage running for council,” he said.

“I think I can share with council my knowledge of Aboriginal culture and history.

“I plan to represent the broader community. I've spoken to many people already who are telling me want needs to be donen and that's part of the reason for running.”

Mr James said if elected he would be the first indigenous person to sit on Greater Shepparton City Council.

Mr James has also served on Reconciliation Victoria Cultural Advisory Council.

He has played competitive sport at the local level and even taken his talents abroad, including being the opening batsman for the 1988 Australian Aboriginal Cricket Tour of England.

● The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Shepparton Villages residents return negative COVID-19 results in second round of testing

All Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents - except the original resident who tested positive for COVID-19 - have returned negative COVID-19 results after their second round of testing on Thursday. The 116 residents have had two COVID-19 tests...

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton has its own COVID-19 contact tracing team

Going back into stage three restrictions might feel like Groundhog Day, but there’s one crucial difference between this lockdown and the previous version. Shepparton has its own dedicated COVID-19 contact tracing team.

Madi Chwasta
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton family shares its pain in losing son

Shepparton’s Hunter Boyle was a bright, energetic young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

Liz Mellino