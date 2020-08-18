Greg James makes council move

Greg James wants to bring his experience within the community to Greater Shepparton City Council.

The Yorta Yorta elder is standing as a candidate for the council at the October elections.

Mr James is the chairperson of Rumbalara Aboriginal Cooperative and a board member of Kaiela Arts Shepparton.

The father of two said he was interested in politics and planned to campaign for the whole community.

His list of objectives include coupons at rubbish tips, hard rubbish pick-up days, abolishing parking meters, more parking near the hospital and growing events and tourism.

Mr James said he wanted to fix homelessness, provide shelters for vulnerable women, and fix traffic flow through Shepparton.

He said he would "actively seek out what ratepayers really want.”

“I've always looked at some stage running for council,” he said.

“I think I can share with council my knowledge of Aboriginal culture and history.

“I plan to represent the broader community. I've spoken to many people already who are telling me want needs to be donen and that's part of the reason for running.”

Mr James said if elected he would be the first indigenous person to sit on Greater Shepparton City Council.

Mr James has also served on Reconciliation Victoria Cultural Advisory Council.

He has played competitive sport at the local level and even taken his talents abroad, including being the opening batsman for the 1988 Australian Aboriginal Cricket Tour of England.

● The Victorian local government elections will be held in October via postal ballot.