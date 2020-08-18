All packed up with nowhere to go

When Benalla's Marg Smith and partner Bob Delehay decided to sell up and move Jerilderie to be closer to family their biggest concern was arranging the moving van.

However fast-forward a couple of months and they now face a situation where they must be out of their property by August 26 - but are unable to get to their new home thanks to the NSW border closer.

“Our daughter is in Jerilderie and we've travelled up and down for year to see her and the family,” Marg said.

“In September I had a heart attack, so we decided to sell our house and move up to a retirement unit to be a bit closer to the family.”

Since that time COVID-19 restrictions have seen the NSW-Victoria border closed, however, given their situation Marg never felt it would be difficult to get an exemption.

“We have a truck coming on August 26 to take our furniture across and we've got nowhere to go,” Marg said.

“The freight company said they can get our furniture over, but the rules stop us from going with it ironically.

“The rules seem to change all the time, so its hard to know what will happen but we are stuck for now.

“I tried Benalla police and they put me onto a NSW services number and didn’t want to know me.

“They said moving house is not a valid reason to cross the border, which is ridiculous to me.

“I did ring Steph Ryan's office, but she is off at the moment, however, (State Member for Murray Valley) Tim McCurdy range back and I had a talk to him.

“He has taken all my details and said he would look into it.”

Mr McCurdy told The Ensign he had not been given a guarantee that an exemption could be obtained.

““I’ve dealt with a few cases before with moderate success,” Mr McCurdy said.

“I took this call – they aren’t in my electorate, but with Steph (Ryan) away I’ve followed through with it and got in touch with Luke Wilson the cross border commissioner.

Jerilderie is less than two hours drive from Benalla - From Google Maps.

“We’ve been given no guarantee – but we’ve strongly supported this case for an exemption due to Marg’s age – 79.

“Because of Marg’s age, they are trying to get special dispensation, and are working on it right now.

“Unless they’ve gotten in touch with Marg in the last 24 hours, nothing has been confirmed with me.

“We’ve found Luke Wilson (Victoria's cross-border commissioner) to be really good and is doing the best he can.

“He’s gone to lobby on our behalf to his NSW counterpart, who then goes to the NSW government.”

Mr McCurdy did say, however, that the situation with border permits was far from perfect.

“NSW has been really bloody minded about who can and can’t get in,” he said.

“We can understand it, it’s been truly disastrous in Victoria. They hold the cards and make the rules.

“But there are circumstances that go beyond that – it’s unrealistic to have people out of their home for long periods of time.

“With Marg – her options once her house sells on August 28 would be to stay in a caravan park.

“I said to the cross border commissioner, that is an unrealistic expectation for her at her age to have to stay there for who knows how long.

“These people are happy to get tested and self-isolate if it means they can move from Benalla to Jerilderie.

“They are moving from a non-COVID-19 hot stop to another non-hot spot.

“You wouldn’t think there is a high degree of risk there.”

In the meantime Marg and Bob have no option but to wait and hope for a good outcome.

“We feel a bit let down as we haven’t heard from anyone regarding our request for a permit,” Marg said.

“Our estate agent, Anna Greenhalgh at BRR, has been very helpful.

“She has sent emails on our behalf and chased things up, but there is only so much she can do.

“She has also tried to find a place for reasonable short-term rent in Benalla and District.

“She thinks she might have something at Goorambat, but she is not too sure.

“My partner and I are both 79, we have letters from the doctor, from the estate agent, and from our solicitors supporting our need for a permit and so far we have heard nothing.

“The ideal outcome for us is that we get a permit to cross the border as soon as possible, if not I am not sure what we can do.”