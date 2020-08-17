Fire crews called to blaze at Shepparton Shopping Plaza

News
Fire crews called to blaze at Shepparton Shopping PlazaBy Liz Mellino
Fire crews spent more than two hours at the scene of a blaze at the Shepparton Shopping Plaza on Sunday night.
Crews from Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority were called to the Archer St shopping complex just after 6 pm following reports of flames billowing from the top of the building.
Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes and quickly worked to locate the source of the fire which they found was inside a flue system of on of the businesses.
Crews extinguished the fire and the incident was brought under control within 15 minutes.
“Firefighters then worked to ventilate the premises which became smoke-logged during the incident,” an FRV spokesperson confirmed.
Fire crews remained at the scene until 8.20 pm, working to ensure the area was safe.