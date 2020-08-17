News

Fire crews called to blaze at Shepparton Shopping Plaza

By Liz Mellino

Fire crews remained at the Shepparton Shopping Plaza for more than two hours on Sunday night.

1 of 1

Fire crews spent more than two hours at the scene of a blaze at the Shepparton Shopping Plaza on Sunday night.

Crews from Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority were called to the Archer St shopping complex just after 6 pm following reports of flames billowing from the top of the building.

Firefighters arrived on scene within four minutes and quickly worked to locate the source of the fire which they found was inside a flue system of on of the businesses.

Crews extinguished the fire and the incident was brought under control within 15 minutes.

“Firefighters then worked to ventilate the premises which became smoke-logged during the incident,” an FRV spokesperson confirmed.

Fire crews remained at the scene until 8.20 pm, working to ensure the area was safe.

Latest articles

News

Alternative proteins present new opportunity, says NSW Farmers

Greater involvement in the alternative proteins space is a growth opportunity for the agriculture industry, according to NSW Farmers. The farm lobby group says more engagement in the space would also ensure traditional and alternative proteins are...

Country News
News

Peter Greenham dies

The founder of the Greenham Group of meat processing companies, Peter Greenham, has died. The family announced the death of Mr Greenham in Melbourne on Sunday, August 16 at the age of 83. His passing was marked by staff at the Tongala Greenham...

Geoff Adams
News

National farm dog challenge kicks off today

The 2020 Cobber Challenge starts today, with 12 dogs from around the country competing to win the title of Australia’s hardest working dog. Over three weeks, the dogs will wear GPS collars tracking how fast, how far and how long they work...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton records four active cases, GV Health inpatient dies

Greater Shepparton has reported another four active cases of COVID-19 and an inpatient at Goulburn Valley Health with the virus has died.

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton family shares its pain in losing son

Shepparton’s Hunter Boyle was a bright, energetic young boy who had his whole life ahead of him.

Liz Mellino