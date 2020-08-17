Euroa teenager recognised for CFA contribution

At just 16 years old Euroa's Teagan Kubeil is ready to become an operational member of the Euroa Country Fire Authority brigade.

Despite being one of the younger members at the local brigade she's also one of the proudest - following in the footsteps of a number of family members.

Joining five years ago when she was 11, Teagan is a member of the CFA’s Junior Volunteer Development Program which teaches the next generation what it takes to become a member.

Teagan was one of more than 1500 junior CFA members across Victoria who were celebrated last week as part of the United Nations’ International Youth Day.

“It's very fun - the CFA has been part of me since I was very young - my grandfather Neville Mawson is the secretary of the brigade . . . my gran and two uncles are also members,” she said.

“The Junior Development Program teaches us the basic skills we need such as where things are on trucks, how to squirt a hose and map reading.”

Teagan Kubeil, 16, is following in the footsteps of her family members.

The junior program trains children from ages 11 to 15, with these youngsters also able to take part in the junior running team which competes against other brigades across the state.

The program gives members an opportunity to participate in practical firefighting drills, fire brigade competitions and championships and develop fire safety awareness in a team environment.

Meeting every fortnight during regular season and twice a week during CFA's competition season, between October and February, proves it is a huge commitment for any teenager.

However Teagan said it was one she loved and would encourage other teenagers to get involved in.

“There are so many different opportunities that come from the CFA - I got the chance to go to Sydney with a team of 12 to compete at the championships over there and you meet lots of different people and make lots of new friends,” she said.

“It makes you feel part of something and is a way that you can give back to your community . . . I'd say to anyone even if you're thinking about — it give it a crack, I know you’ll enjoy it.”

Teagan Kubeil with her grandfather Neville Mawson and Aaron Rotherham.

As of June 30 this year, the CFA had more than 1500 junior members at 162 junior brigades across the state and more than 4000 members aged between 11 and 24 years old.

CFA deputy chief officer and executive director volunteers and capability Peter O’Keefe said

International Youth Day, which was celebrated on August 12, was a great opportunity to recognise the dedicated young CFA members across Victoria.

This year’s theme for the day was ‘Youth Engagement for Global Action’, which aimed to highlight the ways engaging young people could enrich institutions.

“It’s important to acknowledge our young members and recognise the hard work they put in to give back to their communities,” Mr O’Keefe said.

“From operational firefighters and support members to junior leaders and junior brigade

members, CFA has a strong field of young people across the state.”