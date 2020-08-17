Shepparton COVID-19 cases different to other “concerning” regional centres

Goulburn Valley Health says Shepparton's steep rise in COVID-19 cases is different to other "concerning" regional centres, with all active cases being closely managed by the hospital's contact-tracing team.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews announced Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo would be targeted in a "testing blitz" after reporting a "concerning" increase in COVID-19 cases, particularly "mystery" cases not linked to any others.

Geelong has 158 active COVID-19 cases, Bendigo has 49 and Ballarat has 27, while Goulburn Valley Health reports Greater Shepparton has 19.

Chief executive Matt Sharp said Shepparton was different to Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo because those regions had a higher number of cases associated with larger outbreaks.

He also said while Shepparton's active COVID-19 cases seemed high, all except three active cases were connected to known outbreaks and all were being "closely managed".

“The two separate outbreaks account for the majority of the active cases and they are being closely managed by GV Health’s contact tracing team,” Mr Sharp said

“It is also important to note that a number of these people are progressing through the 14-day self-isolation period and are likely to be cleared from the need to self-isolate in coming days and will, therefore, no longer be considered an active case.”

He also said GV Health had undertaken additional community testing across the region last week in Mooroopna and Tatura.

Mr Andrews said Shepparton's rising COVID-19 case numbers was "on the radar", but did not need to be responded to with a testing blitz at this stage.

“Shepparton is definitely on the radar, and if the doctors said to me we need to do a testing push there, then absolutely we will - there won’t be a moments delay in that,” Mr Andrews said.

“But they haven't given me that advice yet.”

Mr Andrews encouraged the community to attend the COVID-19 testing sites in Shepparton, "even with the mildest of symptoms".

“That's a really powerful contribution that you can make to our fight against this,” he said.

Mr Sharp said the "biggest thing" people could do if they were concerned about the growth of active cases was get tested.

“Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell) should get tested immediately and stay at home,” he said.

“People should stay at home until they get the result of their COVID-19 test.

“Do not go about your normal day-to-day activities, such as work or going out in the community.

“Please do the right thing and do not place your family members, friends and the broader community at risk.”