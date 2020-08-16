Locals going through separation or divorce urged to seek mediation as COVID-19 increases stress

Residents are being urged to take part in family dispute resolution as COVID-19 increases stress around relationship breakdowns.

CatholicCare family relationships advisor and intake co-ordinator Sue-Anna Heath said the number of people seeking support because of separations had increased at the Shepparton Family Relationship Centre since the pandemic began.

“We are receiving more than 80 calls and requests for mediation per month - about a 20 per cent increase pre-COVID,” Ms Heath said.

“They are mainly recent separations.”

Changes in circumstances, including working from home, homeschooling and increased anxiety and depression, have all contributed to strained relationships.

Ms Heath said people were previously willing to wait for mediation in the hope the pandemic would soon be over.

“But now there’s an urgency because people have not been seeing their children when there are parenting orders in place,” she said.

“Part of it also relates to unworkable arrangements given the restrictions, as well as a high degree of fear and anxiety around transmission.

“This all contributes to urgency and unusual arrangements, heightening lack of trust in two households.”

CatholicCare's family dispute resolution (FDR) service helps parents resolve disputes around parenting and financial arrangements during and after a separation or divorce, offering a low-cost alternative to accessing the legal system.

“Mediation is a safe place to have those hard conversations,” family dispute resolution practitioner Michelle Dobbie said.

“It is not adversarial, but it is a way to start co-parenting, leaving the past and being future-focused in the best interests of the children and each other.

“Children love both their parents and generally don’t understand why their parents don’t love each other.

“They want parents to be kind to each other. That makes them feel safe and secure.

“When there are arguments and issues at changeovers it makes the children anxious and unsettled.”

CatholicCare family dispute resolution practitioners Mandy Pendergast-Millard, Annabelle Mendoza, Michelle Dobbie and Ian Chauncy (clockwise).

CatholicCare also offers property mediation, as well as a child-inclusive mediation service, which directly involves children in the process.

“Child-inclusive mediation provides opportunities for children and young people between the ages of five to 16 to think about their needs in a safe and confidential environment,” family dispute resolution practitioner Jann Thredgold said.

“Children are not asked to make choices or to take responsibility for adult decision-making.

“After the meeting the practitioner will only feed back to parents what the child has agreed for their parents to hear.

“The parents are encouraged to reflect on the messages they hear from the children and consider the children’s needs and wants when formulating a parenting plan.”

Team leader Mandy Pendergast-Millard said it was crucial parents acted in the best interest of their children at this uncertain time.

“This includes facilitating time being spent by the children with each parent or carer as per court orders, parenting orders, parenting plan or agreement where it is safe to do so,” Ms Pendergast-Millard said.

“There may be safety concerns where one parent or someone in close contact to that parent has been exposed to COVID-19 and this may restrict the safe movement of children from one house to another.

“During this time, it is important for parents to communicate with each other (where safe to do so) about their ability to facilitate contact.”

Ms Pendergast-Millard said any agreements should be made in writing - either by text, email or on paper - for any future family proceedings.

“Parents should ensure each parent or carer continues to have contact with the children . . . via video conferencing, social media or by phone,” she said.

The Family Relationship Centre offers a safe, confidential and flexible service that requires no face-to-face contact.

It can be facilitated over the phone or via video conferencing during this unusual time of COVID-19.

Family dispute resolution practitioners do not provide legal advice.

● For more information, phone 5820 0444 or email [email protected]

