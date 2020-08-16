Verney Road School makes masks, learns about COVID-19-safety

Verney Road School senior students have been playing their part to stem the COVID-19 spread by making their own masks.

Students have been gathering each Friday for the project, run as part of the school's advanced volunteer program.

Senior years unit leader Janine Thorne said students decided to make masks after the Victorian Government recently announced people were required to wear face coverings in public.

Joshua Symes.

“At this stage they have made masks for themselves and plan to make masks for those who need them in our school community,” she said.

“They have gathered cotton fabric and decided on the pattern they think is the best, with staff support in the machine sewing.

“Students are learning life skills about measuring, cutting out and using patterns and sewing machines.

“It has allowed students to take ownership of their safety and empowered them to do their part in keeping people safe.”

Students have also been learning about staying safe during COVID-19 through the school-wide Positive Behaviour Support Program.

The program provides lessons teaching about personal hygiene, social distancing and the wearing of masks.

These are done through videos, social stories and visual aids.

Verney Road School student Tenika Carson and teacher Samantha Gill.

“As with anything that is new or different, some of the students were a bit anxious about having to wear the masks,” Ms Thorne said.

“But once mask-wearing was explicitly taught and the students practiced wearing masks and saw staff wearing their masks, it became an accepted part of our school day.

“There are of course some students who are not able to tolerate masks and for them that is acceptable.

“However, for the majority of our students over 12, they are wearing masks with pride.”

