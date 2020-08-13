News

Shepparton’s Wear Repair closed amid stage three COVID-19 restrictions

By Madi Chwasta

An unexpected casualty: Wear Repair owner Wendy Crow said getting clothes tailored wasn't an essential reason to leave the home.

Tailors are yet another casualty of the pandemic, left to the wayside in the wake of cancelled weddings, funerals and milestone celebrations.

And following the announcement of stage three COVID-19 restrictions, Shepparton's Wear Repair has decided to shut shop until mid-September - for the second time.

“We're not one of the four reasons to leave the home,” owner Wendy Crow said.

“And we just want to try and stay safe.”

While Wear Repair saw a significant dip in trade after the first lockdown, orders recently surged when it started making masks.

They've now stopped taking orders, and Mrs Crow is looking forward to the few weeks’ break.

“I'll be working on my garden,” she said.

