Shepp sees light rain, but there’s more on the way

Shepp sees light rain, but there’s more on the wayBy James Bennett
Gardens around Shepparton received a watering on Wednesday and the Bureau of Meteorology says more rain is on the way.
After about 23 mm of rain fell last Friday at the Shepparton Airport, it was followed up with 3.2 mm on Wednesday.
It brings the August total so far to 27 mm of rain.
This is about 18 mm short of the average rainfall for the whole of August with 18 days remaining.
Mooroopna recorded 3.6 mm of rain on Wednesday while Tatura saw a little less rain with 2.6 mm.
BOM is predicting between 5 mm and 15 mm on Friday across the Shepparton region, followed up with showers for Saturday.