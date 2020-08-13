News

Shepp sees light rain, but there’s more on the way

By James Bennett

Leari Morris, 2, from Kialla is having fun stomping in the rain. Shepparton is expecting a wet Friday and Saturday.

1 of 1

Gardens around Shepparton received a watering on Wednesday and the Bureau of Meteorology says more rain is on the way.

After about 23 mm of rain fell last Friday at the Shepparton Airport, it was followed up with 3.2 mm on Wednesday.

It brings the August total so far to 27 mm of rain.

This is about 18 mm short of the average rainfall for the whole of August with 18 days remaining.

Mooroopna recorded 3.6 mm of rain on Wednesday while Tatura saw a little less rain with 2.6 mm.

BOM is predicting between 5 mm and 15 mm on Friday across the Shepparton region, followed up with showers for Saturday.

Latest articles

National

Vic skyrail supervisor jailed over rort

A supervisor on Melbourne skyrail project has been jailed for rorting more than $160,000 in taxpayer money.

AAP Newswire
National

WA parliament to pass Clive Palmer bill

Extraordinary legislation designed to block a potential $30 billion damages claim from Clive Palmer is close to being passed by Western Australia’s parliament.

AAP Newswire
National

Intent of Jubelin tapes ‘for evidence’

Clearing high-profile former detective Gary Jubelin over secret tapes could give police leave to record other private conversations, a Sydney court has heard.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning. Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure. Emergency services are currently on scene. More to come

Liz Mellino