Police confirm fatality following crash on Goulburn Valley Hwy

By Liz Mellino

Updated 8.45am 

Police are investigating after a fatal crash in Shepparton this morning.

Emergency services were called to Numurkah Road, near Balaclava Road, about 5.30am to reports a car had crashed into a tree.

The sole occupant of the vehicle, a male who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

Investigations into the exact circumstances surrounding the crash remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dash cam footage or any other information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

The latest Lives Lost Tally will be available at https://www.police.vic.gov.au/news

Earlier 

The Goulburn Valley Hwy is closed in both directions between Balaclava Rd and Graham St following a serious collision earlier this morning.

Motorists should use Doyles Rd to avoid the closure.

Emergency services are currently on scene.

