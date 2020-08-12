News

Bourchier St Primary School foundation students celebrate 100-day milestone as 100-year-olds

By Madi Chwasta

1 of 1

Before students across Victoria went back to remote learning, Bourchier St Primary School foundation students were able to have one last celebration.

Just like at other schools across the region, children marked their first 100 days of school by dressing as 100-year-olds.

“'100 days of learning' is a way for us to celebrate this amazing milestone for these little superstars,” foundation teacher Jodie Redfern said.

“On this day the kids are invited to dress up as if they were 100 years old and participate in a variety of activities around the number 100.

“But this year it looks a little different, as it is 100 days of ‘learning’ rather than ‘school’ due to COVID-19, as the children were required to complete remote learning at home.”

Latest articles

National

Care agency banned after SA woman’s death

The NDIS Commission has banned the disability agency which was caring for Adelaide woman Ann-Marie Smith when she died.

AAP Newswire
National

Aged home residents ‘second class people’

An aged care expert has told a royal commission residents at homes are being treated as second class and hundreds are likely to die during the pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

COVID-19 stoush keeps detainee in limbo

A 68-year-old man remains in limbo in a Melbourne immigration detention centre over a court stoush about moving him because of coronavirus fears.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports three new active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has recorded three new active cases of COVID-19, taking the region’s total to 12.

Madi Chwasta