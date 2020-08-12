Bourchier St Primary School foundation students celebrate 100-day milestone as 100-year-olds

News
Bourchier St Primary School foundation students celebrate 100-day milestone as 100-year-oldsBy Madi Chwasta
Before students across Victoria went back to remote learning, Bourchier St Primary School foundation students were able to have one last celebration.
Just like at other schools across the region, children marked their first 100 days of school by dressing as 100-year-olds.
“'100 days of learning' is a way for us to celebrate this amazing milestone for these little superstars,” foundation teacher Jodie Redfern said.
“On this day the kids are invited to dress up as if they were 100 years old and participate in a variety of activities around the number 100.
“But this year it looks a little different, as it is 100 days of ‘learning’ rather than ‘school’ due to COVID-19, as the children were required to complete remote learning at home.”