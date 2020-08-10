News

Parenting in a pandemic - free program

By John Lewis

A free parenting program aimed at helping protect children's long-term wellbeing during COVID-19 restrictions has been launched by the Victorian Government.

The program, designed by the international Triple P positive parenting program network is available online, and aims to provide expert advice and strategies for parents and carers.

Clinical psychologist and youth mental health researcher at the University of Queensland Dr Vanessa Cobham said the disruption and stress caused by COVID-19 restrictions was putting pressure on all parents and their children.

“Parenting in a pandemic is unchartered territory,” Dr Cobham said.

“It's natural to feel worried, upset or angry - and our children are experiencing a range of emotions too,” she said.

Dr Cobham said the Triple P program included a module on navigating the stresses of the pandemic.

“Children need our help to tolerate the upheaval and stress, manage their fears and build resilience to deal with ongoing uncertainty.

“Without support, we can expect to see a spike in stress, anxiety and depression, which will stay with families long after the health crisis is over,” Dr Cobham said.

Parents and carers of children aged from 0-16 years can access Triple P Online at www.triplep.online/victoria

Latest articles

World

Pompeo ‘troubled’ by HK tycoon arrest

The White House and US secretary of state have hit out the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, saying Beijing has “eviscerated” the cities’ freedoms.

AAP Newswire
World

Ardern’s NZ election rival talking tough

Judith Collins has been likened to Darth Vader and resigned from John Key’s govenment. But might she upset Jacinda Ardern at next month’s NZ election?

AAP Newswire
World

HK tycoon’s paper defiant after arrest

Hong Kong readers have flocked to buy the Apple Daily tabloid, which has vowed to “fight on” following owner Jimmy Lai’s arrest.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen