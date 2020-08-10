News

COVID-19-inspired art created from lockdown

By John Lewis

For Segment and Re-Compose by Kristen Retallick: "Arranging shapes with a design sensibility is something I enjoy and can achieve while 'the new and ever changing normal' of our current world plays out."

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley artists have used time in lockdown or isolation to create new works in response to the experience of a pandemic.

Splinter Contemporary Artists had just installed an exhibition of new works titled Lockdown Look Up at Kyabram Town Hall gallery when stage three COVID-19 restrictions were introduced, forcing the gallery's closure.

New group president Kristen Retallick said while it was frustrating the show was only open for two days, members understood the necessity to close.

“It's sort of ironic - the show is about coming out of lockdown, then it was locked down,” Ms Retallick said.

“But there are bigger issues and we understand the need to keep everyone safe,” she said.

In an opening statement, Splinter group members Bev Dowd and Meg Doller said the pandemic had been a time of profound change for group members.

“During the pandemic there was uncertainty and fear. For some, this experience changed us as artists and as people. Our working methods changed and our thought processes changed.

“But even in the dark days, we could take heart as nature blossomed. As humans retreated, as industry and travel diminished, skies were cleaner, waters were cleaner. Animals and birds emerged even onto city streets. A sense of wonder enlivened our souls.

“As we move towards a new normal, our experiences have highlighted what we want to continue doing, being, thinking and saying, into the future,” the statement said.

The exhibition includes paintings, ceramics and textiles by 11 artists from across the Goulburn Valley.

In the meantime, works from the group's new Lockdown Look Up exhibition can be seen on its Facebook page.

Latest articles

News

COVID-19-inspired art created from lockdown

Goulburn Valley artists have used time in lockdown or isolation to create new works in response to the experience of a pandemic. Splinter Contemporary Artists had just installed an exhibition of new works titled Lockdown Look Up at Kyabram Town Hall...

John Lewis
News

Shepparton Culture Kitchen cooks up healthy communities

Access to arts and culture will be made easier for Shepparton’s migrant communities through a new project with a focus on food. Shepparton Culture Kitchen is one of 12 initiatives across Victoria to share in $1 million of VicHealth funding as...

John Lewis
Virus updates

Thirty-nine Shepparton Villages residents return negative COVID-19 results

Thirty-nine Shepparton Villages Maculata Place residents have returned negative COVID-19 results after a resident tested positive for the virus on Sunday. Interim chief executive Greg Pullen said the results for the remaining about 60 Maculata Place...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen