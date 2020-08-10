Top 10 tips for parenting through pandemic

News
Top 10 tips for parenting through pandemicBy John Lewis
From the Triple P parenting program:
TOP 10 TIPS FOR PARENTING DURING COVID-19
- Reassure your child that your family is top priority.
- Take care of yourself the best you can.
- Make sure your children know you are ready to talk.
- Be truthful in answering a child’s questions.
- Maintain everyday routines.
- Have a family plan.
- Have plenty of interesting things to do at home.
- Take notice of behaviour you like.
- Help children to tolerate uncertainty.
- Reach out and connect with loved ones.