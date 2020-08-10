News

Top 10 tips for parenting through pandemic

By John Lewis

From the Triple P parenting program:

TOP 10 TIPS FOR PARENTING DURING COVID-19

  1. Reassure your child that your family is top priority.
  1. Take care of yourself the best you can.
  1. Make sure your children know you are ready to talk.
  1. Be truthful in answering a child’s questions.
  1. Maintain everyday routines.
  1. Have a family plan.
  1. Have plenty of interesting things to do at home.
  1. Take notice of behaviour you like.
  1. Help children to tolerate uncertainty.
  1. Reach out and connect with loved ones.

