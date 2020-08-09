News

GSSC build continuing unaffected and as planned

By Madi Chwasta

Mid-July on the college site: the build has progressed quickly in a matter of weeks.

The Greater Shepparton Secondary College build has progressed quickly, with the first of three neighbourhood houses already taking shape.

And from now, the only way is up - demolition has finished, and the foundations for the second neighbourhood house have been laid.

Construction on the college's major buildings - the three neighbourhood houses, the Enterprise and Innovation centre, and the gym - will be finished in March.

Fit-out works will then follow until August, with the entire $132 million project is expected to be completed by October 2021, in time for the 2022 school year.

Executive principal Genevieve Simson said the school community was excited about the pace of construction.

“We look forward to involving students with on-site learning opportunities when coronavirus measures allow,” Ms Simson said.

“In the meantime, the school is sharing photos from the construction site with our staff and our students and updating them on the progress of their future facilities.

“Our Year 10 and younger students are particularly excited as they will be the first to benefit from our brand new college when in opens in 2022.”

Construction projects have continue unaffected in regional Victoria under stage three COVID-19 restrictions.

