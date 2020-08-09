News

Greater Shepparton reports one new active case, GV Health admits patient with virus

By Madi Chwasta

Greater Shepparton has recorded another active case of COVID-19, as Goulburn Valley Health reports one person with the virus has been admitted into hospital.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the region has grown to eight.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the new active case was linked to to an existing active case in Shepparton, and was connected to the case at Greater Shepparton Secondary College's Wanganui Campus.

Mr Sharp also said there was one person admitted at GV Health with COVID-19.

“This person is not from the local area, so is not included in the number of current active cases in the region,” he said.

Mr Sharp said GV Health was undertaking contact tracing related to all current active cases in the region, and a number of people had been tested for COVID-19 and were waiting for results.

“Anyone identified as a close contact will be called directly by the tracing team,” he said.

“Anyone who is a known close contact and has been tested for COVID-19 must stay at home.

“Please note, contact tracing is a time-consuming process and our team are working as fast as they can to complete this as quickly possible.

“Further details regarding any community locations of concern will be provided once this information is known and if it represents a concern.”

Mr Sharp said people without symptoms should not attend the Acute Respiratory Clinic at GV Health for testing unless they had been contacted by the hospital or the Department of Health and Human Services.

He said it was possible there would be additional new cases of people in the region testing positive for COVID-19 in coming days.

Victoria reported 394 new cases on Sunday, and 17 further deaths.

There are no active COVID-19 cases in the Campaspe, Moira and Strathbogie regions.

● Anyone who is unwell with any symptoms of COVID-19, no matter how mild, (such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell), should get tested immediately and stay at home.

GV Health's Acute Respiratory Clinic at Graham St, Shepparton, is open seven days a week from 8 am to 5.15 pm.

Latest articles

News

SPC still in organic milk deal

The owners of fruit processing business SPC are continuing to develop a debt for equity swap in an organic dairy business, despite supply problems created by the collapse of an organic milk supplier. Shepparton Partners Collective, which bought the...

Geoff Adams
News

Bird flu detected on second egg farm

Agriculture Victoria has confirmed a second egg farm near Lethbridge has tested positive for bird flu. The farm, near Geelong, has been quarantined and movement controls have been introduced to prevent further spread. Avian influenza, otherwise known...

Jamie Salter
News

Beef and horticulture exporters get a digital edge

The cost and complexity of exporting food will be reduced in Australia with the launch of a project that will harness the power of data and digital platforms. CSIRO is working with the horticulture and beef industries on a system that will automate...

Jamie Salter

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

Two Shepparton workers test positive for COVID-19

A staff member at First Choice Liquor Shepparton and another at Shepparton Retirement Villages have tested positive for COVID-19.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has seven active cases of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 466 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. The overall total has increased by 416 with 50 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Goulburn Valley Health rejects COVID-19 rumour

Goulburn Valley Health says a claim that Shepparton currently has 20 active cases of COVID-19 linked to specific areas is “false and inappropriate”. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said he was aware of an email that had been sent...

Spencer Fowler Steen