Shepparton family searching for answers this National Missing Persons Week

Shepparton's Janine Francis is living what can only be described as a nightmare.

She has spent close to two years desperately searching for her niece Shae, who went missing in 2018.

Janine describes it as a constant battle filled with days of desperation and nights of vulnerability. There is a recurring feeling of adrenaline flooding her body, bringing with it an extreme sense of worry.

Janine describes the fear as something that chips away at her with each passing day, diminishing another layer of hope as it does so.

It’s a feeling she said only the family of a missing person would understand.

There are currently thousands of families living with this same fear across the country.

Every 15 minutes someone goes missing in Australia — adding up to more than 35,000 people every year.

Sixty-four per cent of these people are found within 24 hours; 86 per cent are found within a week; and 99 per cent are found within a year.

Unfortunately for Janine, her niece Shae is in the one per cent of missing person cases which have not been solved.

Shae is currently one of around 2600 long-term missing persons cases across the country.

For Janine, and thousands of other families across Australia, the light seems to slowly fade with each passing day.

Despite this Janine is determined to remain hopeful as she tries everything she can to find Shae.

It’s a fight she swears to continue to ensure her niece does not remain a statistic.

“The people captured in these statistics are not just missing persons — they are family members, sons, daughters, mums, dads, brothers and sisters of every gender, age and educational background,” Janine said.

“We’re all paddling up the same river on the same boat.

“I think for all of us it's never going to be anything that ever leaves your heart or your mind — it will never be completely closed off.”

Shae Francis was last seen in October 2018 in Hervey Bay, Queensland.

Former Shepparton woman Shae Maree Francis, 35, has not been seen since October 2018.

At the time of her disappearance she had travelled to Hervey Bay in Queensland to visit her mum.

She secured accommodation at The Hub in Torquay, a suburb of Hervey Bay, from May to October of 2018.

October was the last time anybody saw or heard from the budding human biologist. The last physical sighting of Shae in Hervey Bey was on October 12.

However Janine spoke to Shae on the phone some time after that date — making Janine the last family member to speak to her before her disappearance.

“Any phone calls or message after that she never answered,” Janine said.

Eight months later police confirmed Shae was deceased.

It was the news no-one had expected and Janine said it tore her world apart.

“When I heard the news I got up out of my seat and I fell to my knees ... I couldn't speak from that point on, I don't know much about what happened after that,” she said.

“I was in disbelief.”

While Shae's death has been formally confirmed, her family is still fighting to find her body, which has now been missing for close to two years.

Janine describes the months following Shae's disappearance as a living hell.

While it was only months, she said it felt like an eternity.

Janine made dozens of unreturned phone calls, contacted people known to be in Hervey Bay and cold-called businesses in the area — she tried it all in an effort to find Shae.

Janine also made multiple trips to Hervey Bay, and ensured that each time she visited The Hub where Shae had been living.

She admits it's a visit that never gets easier.

“The last thing I always do is take flowers to The Hub and the beach — I always walk across to the beach track where Shae called me from every week and we’d talk and chat about things,” Janine said.

“I find it really difficult to peel myself away; I feel like I am leaving her behind every time I leave, it never gets any easier.”

Police have confirmed Shae's death however her family is still desperately searching for her body.

Shae was known by many as a committed and driven young woman whose dream was to find a cure for diseases.

The former Wanganui Park Secondary College student wanted to help people and give back to the community — but this dream was tragically taken from her.

“Shae was a very bright, very intelligent and very generous person — she left such an impression on people,” Janine said.

“She had that way about her, she was like a beacon of light for everybody.”

Shae was known to help the underdog; she was someone who hated seeing anybody mistreated or going without.

Janine said she would often give out money to people if she saw them struggling, despite only having a limited amount of money herself.

Her true loves in life were her family — especially her nan and pop.

“Frangipanis was her favourite flower, her favour colours were pink, white, blue and purple, and butterflies were her favourite creatures on earth,” Janine said.

“She was very artistic and creative. She did lots of paintings and drawings — she was a very good artist — there are thousands of butterflies at my house that she has painted.”

Since her disappearance family and friends have ensured Shae continues to be remembered as a bright, bubbly young woman who had years of life left to live.

However the family now wants justice and desperately wants to find Shae and bring her home.

“Things are now standing still and detectives are still investigating — I woke up one morning and thought, `I can't do nothing, I can't sit still, I can't just wait’," Janine said.

“You read about all these cold cases that have gone on for years — the longer they go on the harder it is for people to remember information correctly, and people can go from a credible witness to non-credible because they’re confusing things.

“I thought, `I have to do something’ so I started the Shae Facebook page and put a post up with her most recent photo; within a month I had just under 3000 shares, it was really amazing.”

That post has now reached more than 200,000 people.

“I cried when I saw that, and I thought, `Oh my God, this is amazing’," Janine said.

With the support of her Facebook page behind her, Janine has ramped up her efforts this past week to coincide with National Missing Person's Week, which runs from August 2 to 8.

The annual week aims to give families and investigators some answers to long-standing missing persons cases as well as provide the community with some insight into the unresolved grief experienced by the loved ones of a missing person.

By shedding new light on the case Janine said she hoped Shae would be brought to the forefront of people's minds.

Her goal, she said, was to prevent people becoming "desensitised" to the case as time passed.

“I can't express enough, we are desperate and we are vulnerable and I'm putting that vulnerability out there — so please, if there is someone here in Shepparton that may have information about Shae's disappearance can they please come forward,” Janine said.

“People can give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers, and us as a family don’t hold anything against anybody for wanting to remain anonymous.

“Please find it in your hearts for the sake of Shae to come forward with anything you may know, no matter how small or irrelevant you think it is.”

While many people may think the family of a missing person are desperate for closure, Janine said this was something she never believed they would receive.

While the hope is police one day find Shae's body and bring her home to Shepparton to be laid to rest, Janine said this would not close the book — but rather open a whole new chapter.

“I don’t think we ever get closure, not in the full sense of closure. I think it might close a chapter, but the book is still continuing for us,” she said.

“If Shae is found then we have a new chapter, new things to deal with, a new situation with new emotions, and the grieving process can take a new step in a different direction and we can start to begin to heal at that stage.

“However if we never find Shae, at least I know when I take my last breath that I have done everything I possibly could have done. I don’t ever want to lay my head on the pillow and have any regrets.”

● Anyone with information about Shae's disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the website at www.crimestoppers.com.au

To find out more visit the Facebook page Shae Francis - seeking help with finding Shae Maree Francis.