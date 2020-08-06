Battling grief, trauma and schizophrenia, Scott Dalfonso is also homeless

Scott Dalfonso has three children and a stepson he loves desperately.

But is haunted by the memories of his other three children — Destiny, Taneisha and Summer.

None of them left the hospital after being born — Destiny and Taneisha died from necrotising enterocolitis, a condition of newborns caused by an inflammation of the colon.

Summer was stillborn.

“The grief goes on every day,” Scott said. “I'm never going to get over it.”

That Scott did not lose it all at that point is a sign of his determination to keep living, keep moving forward.

Until a relationship breakdown triggered the collapse of his life — and his mental health.

Struggling to find his own place in the world, he descended into his own private hell, seeking help as his mind began to come apart.

“I had been diagnosed with bipolar type 1 a few years earlier, but by the time I was 35 it got to the point I had a nervous breakdown, and lost the plot,” he said.

“After years of court with the kids, I was hearing things.”

By 2018, Scott knew he needed help.

He was admitted to hospital, where he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

After being prescribed three-monthly injections to combat his symptoms, the hospital discharged him into a place in a Broadmeadows boarding house.

It moved him from one nightmare to another.

Another boarder soon moved in, and just a few days later took his own life in the shed — where Scott was the one who found him.

Horrified, Scott immediately thought it was just another hallucination.

“Having schizophrenia and being sick a couple of times with it by not taking medication, I immediately thought it was me, and talked myself out of it,” he said.

Scott bolted to his room and stayed there until the police turned up the next morning to remove the body.

And Scott discovered it had all been real.

The nightmare that was his life just kept getting worse.

Scott Dalfonso has struggled with homelessness for almost five years.

All the way through Scott's sad history, there has been one common theme — homelessness.

For almost five years he has been caught in limbo, hanging in the balance as he battles to secure stable housing.

Right now, he's staying at a caravan park in Congupna, working to rebuild and eventually, hopefully, find a home.

So he can finally get his life — and his children — back.

Growing up in the tight community of Whittlesea, Scott never imagined what was to come.

Leaving his hometown at 21, he settled in the big smoke of Melton where he soon forged strong friendships.

He and his then partner were growing their family when tragedy first struck.

While Scott is now the father to four children — Deegan, 5, Shannel, 10, Seth, 16, and stepson Dylan, 8 — three of his children never left hospital after being born.

Scott struggles to explain how he became homeless, it happened so gradually.

But he believes it all began in 2015, when his relationship with his partner of 12 years dissolved.

Suddenly on his own, Scott searched desperately for a rental, but failed to find anything affordable. To make matters worse, he didn’t have a strong rental history.

Faced with the looming threat of sleeping rough, Scott’s friends rallied around him, offering for him to couch surf at their houses.

“My friends saved me from being on the street,” he said.

“They got me going again. I owe them more than I can say.”

But Scott knew this was only a short-term solution.

“Eventually, you wear out your friendship,” he said.

“I knew I needed to do it on my own.”

At the time, he was caught in a bitter custody battle over his children and the stress quickly wore him down. His mental health began to spiral out of control — then snapped.

From hospital, he was sent straight to the horror of the Broadmeadows boarding house.

Terrified to stay in a setting of so much trauma, Scott reconnected with his mother, Mae Smith.

Two days later she picked him up and took him back to her home in Shepparton.

When it comes to homelessness, Mae has had struggles of her own — her world fell apart in 2015 when her house, which she owned, was destroyed in a fire.

Under-insured, she had nothing left but the few possessions she’d saved from the blaze, which she placed in her shed.

But not long after the fire, thieves stripping her of all her remaining belongings.

With little besides the clothes on her back and her three beloved dogs, Mae moved into her car and started sleeping rough.

Eventually she secured public housing — a one-bedroom place in Shepparton.

Although she is grateful to have a home again, her greatest regret is being unable to help her son.

While Scott couch-surfed with her for almost a year, he was soon forced to move on.

“Because I’m living in a commission house, I’m not allowed to have other people stay,” Mae said.

“As a mother, it breaks my heart. Because as a mother, I should be able to help Scott and I can't help myself.

“And I, of all people, understand what he's going through.”

Leaving his mother’s home, Scott stayed with friends in a number of private rentals.

However it wasn’t a long-term solution, as he couldn’t share custody of his children without all fellow residents passing police checks.

Plus he needed a secure housing tenure — in other words, to be named on a lease.

So Scott turned to BeyondHousing in Shepparton.

The local homelessness service soon found him crisis accommodation at Four Corners Motel and Caravan Park in Congupna.

While BeyondHousing paid for the first week of rent, Scott has since paid for the accommodation himself, using his weekly Centrelink payments.

He’s now on the hunt for a home where he is the sole tenant, so he can obtain visiting rights and share custody of his children.

And for what seems like the first time in years, this dream seems within reach.

His application for the Victorian Housing Register priority access (special circumstances) has been approved, placing him on the waiting list for a property in Shepparton, Melton or Broadford.

In the meantime, Scott is making the most of the local caravan park.

“By staying here, I can get a rental history so I can rent somewhere,” he said.

In addition to a house, Scott hopes to soon secure his driver's licence.

“I’ve been trying to get it, but they’ve suspended driving tests because of COVID-19, which has made it tough,” he said.

And finally, a job is the aim.

But it’s been anything but easy. While he has worked as a brickie’s labourer, butcher, plasterer and removalist, Scott's struggles with mental health and homelessness have made it tough to hold a position.

But he’s hoping that once he has a house, this will turn around.

“I just want my life back,” he said.

“Hopefully, once I’ve laid these foundations, I can get back on my feet.”