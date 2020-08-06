Politicians vow to address Shepparton’s homelessness crisis

Local politicians claim they are doing all they can to address Greater Shepparton's homelessness crisis.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has vowed to continue lobbying the Victorian Government until this growing local issue becomes top priority.

Meanwhile Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the Federal Government remained committed to "significant, ongoing investments" to address homelessness.

However, he's handballed the major responsibility for more social housing to the state government, despite BeyondHousing's call for the Federal Government to immediately supply 2900 social housing homes to the Shepparton region.

“It’s important to note that state and territory governments do have primary responsibility for housing and homelessness,” he said.

Ms Sheed said her office launched an investigation into homelessness in Greater Shepparton last year in response to increasingly concerning homelessness figures.

As part of the inquiry, dozens of stakeholders were interviewed, and datasets held by state and federal governments and not-for-profit organisations were reviewed.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ms Sheed said she was in the process of lobbying Housing Minister Richard Wynne to increase levels of government funding in both the construction and revitalisation of local social housing stock.

“This lobbying increased in light of the crisis,” she said.

“And while I am encouraged by the various investments taking place, particularly the not-for-profit sector’s construction of one- and two-bedroom units, there is still much work to be done.

“We need more funding for crisis accommodation, particularly for young people, more funding for housing suitable for singles and couples and more attention and solutions for those who find maintaining housing difficult due to mental health issues.”

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has pressed the Victorian Government to establish a mother-baby unit in Shepparton.

Mr Drum said while state and territory governments held the primary responsibility for housing and homelessness, the Federal Government did its "fair share of the heavy lifting".

This includes more than $4.6 billion in Commonwealth Rent Assistance to help eligible Australians pay their rent and about $1.6 billion through the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement (NHHA) to states and territories.

Mr Drum said the Federal Government had also invested in support for first home buyers and domestic violence housing services, including emergency accommodation.

“The Federal Government remains committed to this ongoing annual support through the NHHA,” he said.

“These are significant, ongoing investments that we hope will be matched by state and territory governments, and not used as an opportunity to reduce their own investment in social and affordable housing which has unfortunately occurred in the past.”

Mr Drum said the $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility (NHIF) also aimed to improve housing and homelessness outcomes by unlocking new housing supply, including social housing.

He said the Federal Government was also supporting community housing by delivering more than $1.4 billion of housing loans, supporting the delivery of more than 1700 new social and affordable dwellings and the refinancing of a further 5400 existing dwellings.