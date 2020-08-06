News

Politicians vow to address Shepparton’s homelessness crisis

By Charmayne Allison

Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum.

1 of 1

Local politicians claim they are doing all they can to address Greater Shepparton's homelessness crisis.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has vowed to continue lobbying the Victorian Government until this growing local issue becomes top priority.

Meanwhile Federal Member for Nicholls Damian Drum said the Federal Government remained committed to "significant, ongoing investments" to address homelessness.

However, he's handballed the major responsibility for more social housing to the state government, despite BeyondHousing's call for the Federal Government to immediately supply 2900 social housing homes to the Shepparton region.

“It’s important to note that state and territory governments do have primary responsibility for housing and homelessness,” he said.

Ms Sheed said her office launched an investigation into homelessness in Greater Shepparton last year in response to increasingly concerning homelessness figures.

As part of the inquiry, dozens of stakeholders were interviewed, and datasets held by state and federal governments and not-for-profit organisations were reviewed.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ms Sheed said she was in the process of lobbying Housing Minister Richard Wynne to increase levels of government funding in both the construction and revitalisation of local social housing stock.

“This lobbying increased in light of the crisis,” she said.

“And while I am encouraged by the various investments taking place, particularly the not-for-profit sector’s construction of one- and two-bedroom units, there is still much work to be done.

“We need more funding for crisis accommodation, particularly for young people, more funding for housing suitable for singles and couples and more attention and solutions for those who find maintaining housing difficult due to mental health issues.”

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has pressed the Victorian Government to establish a mother-baby unit in Shepparton.

Mr Drum said while state and territory governments held the primary responsibility for housing and homelessness, the Federal Government did its "fair share of the heavy lifting".

This includes more than $4.6 billion in Commonwealth Rent Assistance to help eligible Australians pay their rent and about $1.6 billion through the National Housing and Homelessness Agreement (NHHA) to states and territories.

Mr Drum said the Federal Government had also invested in support for first home buyers and domestic violence housing services, including emergency accommodation.

“The Federal Government remains committed to this ongoing annual support through the NHHA,” he said.

“These are significant, ongoing investments that we hope will be matched by state and territory governments, and not used as an opportunity to reduce their own investment in social and affordable housing which has unfortunately occurred in the past.”

Mr Drum said the $1 billion National Housing Infrastructure Facility (NHIF) also aimed to improve housing and homelessness outcomes by unlocking new housing supply, including social housing.

He said the Federal Government was also supporting community housing by delivering more than $1.4 billion of housing loans, supporting the delivery of more than 1700 new social and affordable dwellings and the refinancing of a further 5400 existing dwellings.

Latest articles

World

Negligence probed in deadly Beirut blast

Negligence in the mass storage of highly explosive fertiliser is being blamed for the huge blast which rocked Beirut, leaving at least 135 people dead.

AAP Newswire
World

A billion vaccine doses on the way: Fauci

Top US infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, says he expects a billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to be produced by the end of 2021.

AAP Newswire
World

US storm toll rises, mass outages

Tropical Storm Isaias has hit the US east coast, causing at least nine deaths and wreaking havoc on power and transport services.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Stage three - what you can and can’t do in regional Victoria

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘’stay-at-home restrictions” from 11.59pm Wednesday alongside all of regional Victoria.

Madi Chwasta
News

New COVID-19 case not tested at NCN Health

Moira Shire has recorded a new active case of COVID-19. The new case comes as Victoria recorded 439 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Morgan Dyer