Born deaf, Shepparton’s Kim Zerafa can no longer lip-read due to masks

Shepparton's Kim Zerafa, 51, will never forget the moment she discovered all regional Victorians would be required to wear face masks when leaving their homes.

“I panicked,” she said.

“I thought to myself, ‘How am I going to get through this?'

“I felt I had no option but to lock myself in my home and avoid the outside world.”

Born deaf, Kim relies on lip-reading and people's facial expressions to communicate — and make it through each and every day.

But with all Victorians now required to wear face masks when leaving their homes, to stem the spread of COVID-19, Kim is hesitant to walk out her door.

“I understand this is for our safety,” she said.

“But for me and so many other people who are deaf or hard of hearing, we read lips, we read body language.

“While I can still hear people are talking, wearing a mask makes it very hard for me to understand what they are saying.”

Born and raised in Shepparton by parents Barry and Eileen Sheriff, Kim has lived in a silent world from day one.

Her mum soon noticed her new baby wasn't responding to her and, sensing something was wrong, took Kim to the doctors.

“She believed I was not hearing or responding to noise but only the vibrations of movements,” Kim said.

While doctors claimed this was normal, Kim's mum persisted, taking her to the Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital for hearing tests.

Eileen was finally given the answers she sought — Kim was diagnosed with bilateral hearing loss.

Kim Zerafa with her beloved dog Tyson.

At age 11, Kim received her first hearing aid.

“It was a big change. I had a lot of trouble with them. And it was very scary as, most of the time, I didn't know what I was hearing,” she said.

Despite the hearing aid, Kim struggled with school throughout the years, attending Wilmot Rd Primary School and Shepparton South Technical School.

“I had a hard time hearing the teachers, as they would constantly turn their backs to write on the blackboard,” she said.

“I failed every subject because I wasn't understanding or hearing what teachers were saying.”

A speech therapist would visit the school, teaching Kim how to lip-read and work on her speech.

“When you are born deaf, you have never experienced sounds before,” she said.

“Whereas people who are not born deaf have already experienced sounds. So later on in life when they experience hearing loss, they know what to expect.”

Kim's hearing continued to deteriorate until, in 2013, she was profoundly deaf in her left ear.

In 2014, Kim was given a cochlear implant, but while it enhanced her hearing, it led to severe migraines and nausea, to the point Kim chose to remove it in 2019.

While she relies on the little hearing remaining in her right ear, she believes that too could deteriorate one day, to the point she would be profoundly deaf in both ears.

“If this happens, it will be back to the silent world I came into as an infant,” she said.

While Kim doesn't speak a sign language, she said those who do still rely on lip-reading to communicate.

Kim Zerafa with her beloved dog Rocky.

When she first learnt of the new requirement to wear a face covering in public, Kim "broke down" with an anxiety attack.

“I then went to my GP and decided to stay home to keep myself calm,” she said.

“I go out to the shops but I don't talk to anyone, I just get what I need and leave.

“I'm also supported by my daughter Brooke and my best friend, who both live here in Shepparton.”

Kim is urging locals to be patient with people they interact with who are deaf or hard of hearing, as they adjust to this new requirement.

“We are trying our best to follow the rules and do the right thing,” she said.

“Even if you could write down what you are saying, or text it, or wear a transparent face shield so we can lip-read, that would be so helpful.

“We know it is a pain to do so, but it helps us to communicate while still following the rules to keep people safe.”

