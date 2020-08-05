Shepparton V/Line daytime service to stay the same under stage three restrictions

News
Shepparton V/Line daytime service to stay the same under stage three restrictionsBy Madi Chwasta
Shepparton's V/Line daytime trains will continue to run to and from Melbourne during the stage three lockdown, but night services will be reduced in the coming days.
A spokesperson said services on Victoria’s public transport network would be reduced after 8 pm for the next six weeks to support the new restrictions announced under the State of Disaster.
“We're working closely with our transport operators to finalise the timetable changes and the reduction in night services that will be phased in over the coming days,” the spokesperson said.
“We’ll continue to run a normal timetable outside of curfew hours to ensure those who need to make essential journeys can get where they need to go.
“All service changes will be communicated to passengers ahead of time through the PTV website — but if you don’t have a valid essential reason to travel, you must stay home.”