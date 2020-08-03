Former Mooroopna CFA captain remembers the station fire

Mooroopna's Ray Stockwell has fought thousands of fires during his time with the CFA.

He knows all too well the sight, sound and smell of a burning building.

He has attended so many that he admits they can often blur into one.

Despite this, there are a few which still stand strong in his memory — one of those being the Mooroopna Railway Station fire in 2018.

“I arrived and the building was fully involved by fire; there were flames from end to end coming out of the roof, everywhere,” he said.

“It was no way known we were going to save it ... the building was made out of red gum so it was a very, very hot burn.”

Mr Stockwell was the Mooroopna CFA captain at the time, leading the team of men and women who volunteer for the local brigade.

He remembers close to 14 Mooroopna CFA members attending the Young St blaze in the middle of the night, with assistance also coming from Shepparton.

“It was a big job,” he admits.

All that was left of the station following the blaze was the chimney.

Upon their arrival crews were greeted with a wall of flames, with Mr Stockwell quickly checking to see if any surrounding exposures needed protecting.

“I checked to see if there were any other buildings that might be close or part of that building which we might have been able to save — but we couldn’t,” he said.

Crews battled the blaze in the dark, bringing the flames under control within 20 minutes.

The blackening out of the scene, however, took many hours.

Mr Stockwell remembers all that remained of the 138-year-old building was a single brick chimney standing tall amid the rubble.

Fire crews remained at the scene for many hours afterwards, with police and CFA quickly determining the cause of the blaze to be suspicious.

“We knew it was suspicious from the start; there was no power to the building, it was in the middle of nowhere,” Mr Stockwell said.

News of the fire quickly spread throughout the town, with hundreds of locals attending the scene in the hours following.

CFA and crime scene investigators sift through the rubble following the blaze.

“It was a huge blow for the town — the amount of local people that turned up the next morning was amazing,” Mr Stockwell said.

“Over the course of the morning a couple of hundred people attended the site.”

Displaying the true sense of community within Mooroopna, Mr Stockwell said these people deserved to have some answers.

While a perpetrator is yet to be held accountable for the blaze, he said he hoped to eventually see the cold case closed.

“I would like to see someone held accountable for it; it's another piece of the Mooroopna township — somebody should be held responsible for their actions,” Mr Stockwell said.

“If anybody knows anything, I would encourage them to come forward to police.”

THE FACTS

The Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender on January 13, 2018.

Police and CFA personnel were called to the Young St station about 3 am following reports of a fire, finding the wooden structure engulfed upon their arrival.

CFA crews fought to save the burning building, however it could not be saved.

In the days following the blaze police established a crime scene, with an arson chemist deeming the blaze to be suspicious — believing it to have been started by human interaction.

Police have explored a number of leads in regards to a person of interest; however, the

case remains unsolved.

On March 21 last year police received an anonymous call through Crime Stoppers from a person who provided crucial evidence about the case.

Police are calling on this person, or anyone else in the community who knows something

about the blaze, to come forward once again.

Police confirmed these people may hold the missing piece to the puzzle.

● Anyone with information about the fire can phone Shepparton police on 5820 5777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

