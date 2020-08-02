Shepparton to go back into stage three lockdown from Thursday

Shepparton will go back into stage three COVID-19 ‘'stay-at-home restrictions" from Thursday alongside all of regional Victoria.

From 11.59 pm Wednesday, there are only four reasons to leave the home in regional Victoria:

● Shopping for food or other essential items;

● To provide care-giving, for compassionate reasons or to seek medical treatment;

● For exercise; and

● For work or study, if you cannot work or study from home.

The decision comes as Victoria recorded another significant rise in COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period, reporting 671 new cases and seven deaths on Sunday.

There is one active case of COVID-19 recorded for Greater Shepparton.

Under new restrictions, cafes and restaurants will be forced back to takeaway and delivery only, and gyms will also close.

Schools will go back to remote learning as of Wednesday — including VCE and VCAL students — after a normal day on Monday, and a pupil-free day on Tuesday.

School will resume for vulnerable students and children of permitted workers, and specialist schools in regional Victoria will remain open.

Education Minister James Merlino said there would be no change to VCE and VCAL assessments, other than the GAT, and assured finishing students would get their ATAR before the end of the year.

Childcare and kindergarten services can stay open for all children.

No visitors will be allowed in the home, but regional Victorians are still allowed to visit their intimate partners, even if they live in metropolitan Melbourne.

If you're exercising outdoors, you may do so alone or with one other person, or members of your household.

Metropolitan Melbourne went under stage four restrictions on Sunday, which includes an 8 pm to 5 am curfew, the limit of movement to 5 km from a person's home, and further industry shutdowns.

Mitchell Shire will remain under stage three restrictions.

Premier Daniel Andrews announced Victoria would enter a State of Disaster from 6 pm Sunday, August 2, and said these new restrictions across Victoria would be in place for at least six weeks, until mid-September.

“This will be tough for these businesses and their workers — and we'll have more to say very shortly about extra support to help get you through,” Mr Andrews said.

Mr Andrews will also make further announcements on Monday about the changes to industry under stage four rules, and the enforcement of the new restrictions.

Here are the rules under stage three:

Gatherings of people:

No visitors are allowed in the home.

You can only be outdoors with household members only, or one other person.

Work from home:

If you are able to work from home, you must work from home.

Schools:

All year levels statewide go back to remote learning from Wednesday, August 5, except for vulnerable children and children of permitted workers.

Specialist schools remain open for all children, and childcare and kinder remain open for all children.

Shopping, retail and personal services:

Restaurants and cafes can only offer take-away and delivery.

Pubs, bars, clubs and nightclubs can open for bottle shop service only or delivery.

Food courts are closed, as are beauty and personal care services, except for hairdressers.

Auction houses and real estate auctions and inspections must operate remotely, and inspections by appointment.

Shopping centres can remain open, but people can only shop for essential goods and services.

Entertainment:

Libraries and community venues are open only to host an "essential public support service", or a wedding or funeral.

Galleries, museums, zoos, outdoor amusement parks and arcades, indoor cinemas, drive-in cinemas, concert venues, and brothels and strip clubs must close.

Ceremonies:

Religious ceremonies and private worship via broadcast only.

Weddings can be up to five people (couple, two witnesses and celebrant), and funerals up to 10 people, plus those conducting a funeral.

People are allowed to leave home for a wedding or funeral, and are allowed to enter metropolitan Melbourne for a funeral.

Travel:

Allowed within regional Victoria for work, education (if necessary), moving goods and services and care or compassionate reasons.

Holiday accommodation and camping is closed, unless for residents, emergency accommodation or workers.

You can't go to your second place of residence, except for emergency or maintenance, shared custody, or to stay with an intimate partner.

Sport and recreational activities:

Community sport, indoor sport and recreation are banned.

Outdoor sport is allowed, but only if able to maintain a 1.5 m social distance from others.

Swimming pools, play centres and playgrounds are closed

● See Sport for more information.