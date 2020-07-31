GSSC SRC team ready to get going and start sewing for those in need

Greater Shepparton Secondary College SRC students will start making masks for the school community on Monday, and are calling for donations of good quality fabric.

Year 10 students Sophie Woolstencroft and Bethany Gray are excited about the project, which has been fast-tracked in the wake of the announcement all Victorians have to wear masks in public from Monday.

“We can't wait to get it going and start sewing,” Miss Woolstencroft said.

The 22-strong SRC team from Years 8 to 12 will work with textile teachers to make as many masks as they can.

These masks will then be distributed to students and those who need them in the school community.

Get going and start sewing: GSSC Year 10 student Sophie Woolstencroft is looking forward to the big mask-making day.

As well as helping out the vulnerable, the SRC team will also support their classmates by putting up posters which encourage good hygiene and mask-wearing habits.

“And spending the day sewing will teach us new skills and build teamwork,” Miss Gray said.

Wanganui Campus student leader Myf Saxton said she was proud of the students for their initiative and for thinking of those in need.

The students are welcoming any donation of fabric, elastic, lycra, hair ties, and thick and durable ribbon.

● To donate fabric to the SRC on Monday, please call Wanganui Campus on 5820 9900.