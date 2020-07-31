News

Last remaining silver banksias protected near Lake Nillahcootie

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Protecting our banksia: Taungurung's Darren Detez and Jack Hyatt.

One of the last remaining wild populations of silver banksia in north-east Victoria is being protected thanks to the Taungurung Land and Water Council and Goulburn Broken CMA.

The isolated stand of 25 trees on Sandy Creek near Lake Nillahcootie has been untouched for many years and has genetic links back to populations of silver banksia that were once abundant throughout the area.

Rare site: A mature silver banksia.

Goulburn Broken CMA’s Jim Begley said the granitic sandy soils and protective eucalyptus canopy at the site were perfect for silver banksia.

“Silver banksia is an iconic species in Victoria but numbers have rapidly declined due to vegetation clearing, grazing and die-back — and threats continue as the climate gets hotter and drier,” Mr Begley said.

“Not only are silver banksia numbers low, they are isolated from other populations, and limited in their ability to produce a genetically diverse and healthy next generation of trees.

“This is why we have teamed up with the Taungurung works crew to re-establish another 680 silver banksias at this location — it really is about the future survival of this species.”

As part of a Forest Fire Management Victoria planned burning program, an area near Sandy Creek was burnt recently to protect the banksias from future wildfires, with the resulting ash perfect for planting silver banksia seedlings. Future cool burns around the existing trees may also lead to better revegetation outcomes and help increase genetic diversity.

Destined for big things: A silver banksia seedling.

Taungurung representative Shane Monk said having the Taungurung Caring for Country team involved in the project was rewarding.

“Working in the management of our land gives us that connection and is a great way to bring back Taungurung people to country,” Mr Monk said.

“Giving our mob a chance to work on country is a great way of helping them heal.’’

This project is managed by Goulburn Broken CMA through the Victorian Government’s Our Catchment Our Communities initiative.

* * *
Sport

Wally’s years of work recognised with Community Volunteer of the Year award

FROM THE SPORTING FIELD TO BEHIND THE SCENES JOBS, THERE LIKELY ISN’T A ROLE WALLY ARMSTRONG HASN’T TAKEN ON. So, it’s little surprise Wally has been presented this year’s Community Award for his work as a volunteer in Benalla. Admitting he...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Cresswell crowned Benalla’s best Masters sports star

It’s not often you stumble into a sport later in life, then absolutely dominate in it at a world level. But that’s exactly what Anne Cresswell has done with indoor rowing, smashing her own world records on the regular. A fixture in Masters...

Meg Saultry
Sport

Zooming Zebra clocks fastest run for Osborne

Benalla trainer Russell Osborne has got a bit of a dilemma. But of the best kind. After his two-year-old filly Zooming Zebra absolutely blitzed a maiden at Echuca on Sunday, Osborne has to work out what to do with her next.

Benalla Ensign

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

REGIONAL Victorians must wear a face covering when leaving their home from 11.59pm Sunday.

Brayden May
Virus updates

New active COVID-19 case recorded for Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has one active case of COVID-19. The increase in active cases comes as Victoria recorded 627 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday. But the overall total has increased by 579 with 48 cases being reclassified, mostly due to duplication...

Shepparton News
News

Family devastated after fire tears through their Mooroopna home

The members of a Mooroopna family have been left without a roof over their heads after fire tore through their home on Monday afternoon. The Zammit family were forced to flee their Gange St home about 1.40pm on Monday, as flames quickly engulfed the...

Liz Mellino