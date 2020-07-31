40km/h speed limits coming to the Shepparton CBD

5370537724001

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area.

The reduced speed limits will include some of Shepparton's busiest streets such as Wyndham St (between Dan Murphy's and the ambulance station) and High St (between the Shepparton law courts and the Terminus Hotel).