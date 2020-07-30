News

St Georges Rd PS and Shepparton English Language Centre Community Hub out wearing masks

By Madi Chwasta

Getting masks out to community hub members: St Georges Rd Primary School and Shepparton English Language Centre Community Hub leader Liz Arcus and English teacher Noella Kay.

While regional Victorians were learning of their mask-wearing fate on Thursday morning, one Shepparton community group had everything sorted.

The St Georges Rd Primary School and Shepparton English Language Centre Community Hub had already provided some of its members with two homemade cloth masks — one to wear and one to wash.

And members were out donning their masks for the hub's weekly Walk and Talk English session, where they practise their language skills alongside Victoria Park Lake.

Hub leader Liz Arcus said volunteers started making the masks last week, guided by the cloth mask-making instructions available on the Department of Health and Human Services website.

“It took some trial and error, but we came to this design,” she said.

The vibrant material was donated to the hub for its sewing program, which has been cancelled because of COVID-19 restrictions, and repurposed by the volunteers for mask-making.

Ms Arcus said the organisation would be distributing the rest of the masks to its 57 members in the coming days, and would be sewing more soon.

To contact the St Georges Rd Primary School and Shepparton English Language Centre Community Hub, call Liz Arcus on 0407 861 303.

