News

40km/h speed limits coming to the Shepparton CBD

By James Bennett

The proposed 40km/h area in the Shepparton CBD.

1 of 1

A speed limit of 40 km/h will be enforced throughout the Shepparton CBD by the end of August — answering the question about why signs covered with black plastic have been installed around the area.

The reduced speed limits will include some of Shepparton's busiest streets such as Wyndham St (between Dan Murphy's and the ambulance station) and High St (between the Shepparton law courts and the Terminus Hotel).

Most of the proposed 40 km/h limit area currently has a speed limit of 50 km/h, while Welsford St will remain unchanged.

The new signs with black plastic started to appear at the start of the month but council said they would be rolled out by the end of August.

Greater Shepparton City Council's infrastructure director Phil Hoare said the community was consulted earlier in the year about the changes.

“Council undertook consultation in March this year regarding this change, which included a questionnaire on council’s website, an article in the Shepparton Show Me eNewsletter, a letter drop to residences within the CBD area and emails to key stakeholders,” Mr Hoare said.

“The interface with the 40 km/h zone and residential streets will have 50 km/h signs where traffic is exiting the 40 km/h zone.

“The 40 km/h signs have been covered until the speed limit has been formally adopted. Those that have been exposed will be recovered until approval is granted, to avoid any confusion.

“Council installed the signs in readiness for approval, however the time frames for approval are outside council’s control.”

Latest articles

Sport

Seymour’s Elle McDonald joins Vixens in Super Netball hub

Seymour’s Elle McDonald is set to rub shoulders with the best netball players in the country when the Super Netball season kicks off. McDonald, a training member on the Melbourne Vixens squad, is preparing for the return of the national netball...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

Vale Peter Ilsley

Peter Ilsley never had the biggest stable in Seymour, but it did not stop him often being in charge of the region’s signature horse. There is no better example of that than Bar Landy. Modestly-bred, by Aurilandy out of the Kazakstaan mare...

Seymour Telegraph
Sport

AERO dominating E-sports cycling world

Australia’s new E-sports cycling team is taking the world by storm. AERO - Australian E-Racing Organisation - which was co-founded by Shepparton businessman and community sport backer Tully Lyster and champion cyclist Brad Norton, has seen its men’s...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

News

Face coverings mandatory in regional Victoria from Monday

REGIONAL Victorians must wear a face covering when leaving their home from 11.59pm Sunday.

Brayden May
Virus updates

Greater Shepparton has no active COVID-19 cases

Greater Shepparton has no recorded active case of COVID-19.

Madi Chwasta
News

Family devastated after fire tears through their Mooroopna home

The members of a Mooroopna family have been left without a roof over their heads after fire tore through their home on Monday afternoon. The Zammit family were forced to flee their Gange St home about 1.40pm on Monday, as flames quickly engulfed the...

Liz Mellino