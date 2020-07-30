News

Financial assistance program brings local students closer to Melbourne Uni dream

By Charmayne Allison

The Fairley Foundation's Amanda McCulloch, students Abbey Knight, Olivia Boschetti, Cagla Tokay, and Wanganui campus principal Ken Murray.

An $11,000 per annum, three-year financial assistance program is now available for Greater Shepparton students aspiring to further education at the University of Melbourne in 2021.

The program, launched by the Sir Andrew and Lady Fairley Foundation, also includes students applying for the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) and Melbourne Business School.

It aims to assist with the costs of residency at Ormond College in Melbourne.

Fairley Foundation chair Andrew Fairley said costs associated with relocation to Melbourne for study should not be a deterrent for students in Greater Shepparton applying for university.

“Ormond College offers an outstanding residential and learning experience,” Mr Fairley said.

“Fairley Foundation strongly encourages current VCE students to contact Ormond College admissions to discuss your eligibility.”

Greater Shepparton Secondary College executive principal Genevieve Simson said the program eased the financial burden placed on families with students relocating for university.

“We thank the Fairley Foundation for supporting student education in the Greater Shepparton area by removing barriers to further education,” she said.

“We hope students and their families will consider this financial assistance program and make contact with Ormond College to determine their eligibility.”

The financial assistance program is awarded on the basis of financial need and academic merit.

To find out more, visit the Fairley Foundation website at fairleyfoundation.org.au or phone admissions at Ormond College on (03) 9344 1107.

