Mercy Place Shepparton residents share love of art

By Liz Mellino

Three Mercy Place Shepparton residents have formed a lifelong friendship through their love of art.

Laura Vagg, Dorothy Walmsly and Christine Smith have spent the past year forming a special bond while creating unique pieces of art.

While the women have bonded over many things, they admit they found their greatest connection over a shared love of visual art.

The Archer St aged care home is now bursting with beautiful canvases created by the trio.

“The work we do together is both relaxing and engaging. It’s great to be able to create something that others can enjoy,” Ms Smith said.

The women often get inspiration for their work from nature.

While each said they loved the company, Ms Walmsly said she also appreciated having found friends who shared the same passion and creativity.

It seems painting is not the only hobby they share, with the women also often seen playing bingo, going on coffee outings and participating in the home's discussion groups.

The women celebrated International Friendship Day on Thursday this week, reflecting on their relationship and the bond they share.

“We just click well with each other, it’s very natural and enjoyable to collaborate on projects together,” Ms Vagg said.

Some of the black and white canvases created by the women.

