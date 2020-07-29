Support for Shepparton artist during COVID-19

News
Support for Shepparton artist during COVID-19By John Lewis
Shepparton East artist Mimi Leung is one of hundreds of Victorian creatives to receive Victorian Government funding to help them work through the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said Ms Leung would receive a $5000 Sustaining Creative Workers grant aimed at helping her develop new work using digital drawing tools and techniques and further develop skills and practice as a commercial illustrator.
Ms Leung, whose bright, bold designs have been seen in galleries, on murals and on a Melbourne tram, said she was grateful for the support as she moved into a digital medium.
“It means I can continue focusing on developing skills in digital image-making and storytelling to create a more sustainable, relevant and green practice in a post-COVID world,” she said.
Her most recent work includes a digital comic series about life during COVID-19 with her two young children, Luna and Yo Yo.
Mr Gepp said the second round of the arts funding program delivered grants totalling $2.3 million to 373 independent creatives and creative micro-businesses and organisations across Victoria — including artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers, festivals, galleries, design studios, fashion labels and more.
Mr Gepp said before the pandemic, creative industries employed 280,000 Victorians and contributed $31 billion annually to the state economy. In recent months the sector has been devastated due to coronavirus-related restrictions and closures, with thousands of people losing work and income.