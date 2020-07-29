News

Support for Shepparton artist during COVID-19

By John Lewis

Shepparton artist Mimi Leung with children Yo Yo and Luna. Ms Leung has received a $5000 government grant to support her work through the pandemic.

Shepparton East artist Mimi Leung is one of hundreds of Victorian creatives to receive Victorian Government funding to help them work through the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Member for Northern Victoria Mark Gepp said Ms Leung would receive a $5000 Sustaining Creative Workers grant aimed at helping her develop new work using digital drawing tools and techniques and further develop skills and practice as a commercial illustrator.

Ms Leung, whose bright, bold designs have been seen in galleries, on murals and on a Melbourne tram, said she was grateful for the support as she moved into a digital medium.

“It means I can continue focusing on developing skills in digital image-making and storytelling to create a more sustainable, relevant and green practice in a post-COVID world,” she said.

Her most recent work includes a digital comic series about life during COVID-19 with her two young children, Luna and Yo Yo.

Mr Gepp said the second round of the arts funding program delivered grants totalling $2.3 million to 373 independent creatives and creative micro-businesses and organisations across Victoria — including artists, writers, musicians, filmmakers, festivals, galleries, design studios, fashion labels and more.

Mr Gepp said before the pandemic, creative industries employed 280,000 Victorians and contributed $31 billion annually to the state economy. In recent months the sector has been devastated due to coronavirus-related restrictions and closures, with thousands of people losing work and income.

