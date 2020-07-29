News

GSSC and Lighthouse Project collaborate to engage youth

By Madi Chwasta

Footy on the oval: GSSC year nine student Tim Jacobson.

Greater Shepparton Secondary College year nine students will be up and moving every Wednesday lunchtime for ‘Engage!’, a new weekly program aimed at improving student wellbeing.

Run in collaboration with the Lighthouse Project, upwards of 80 students voluntarily took part in the first session last week.

Students can choose to play a host of games, from basketball to giant Jenga.

Lighthouse Project executive officer Lisa McKenzie said the program was designed to support young people's happiness and engagement, based on conversations had with teachers, students and families.

“When you’re busy and active, you’re naturally more engaged,” Ms McKenzie said.

“And hopefully it’s something that will encourage kids to look forward to coming to school.”

Ms McKenzie said the program also promoted positive relationships between students and with community organisations, including Netball Victoria, AFL Goulburn Murray and Shepparton Rugby Union Club.

She also said many families could not afford co-curricular activities, and these types of programs gave students equal access to opportunities.

Mooroopna Campus principal Steve Bolton said Engage! was so well received by the students, some wished they could do it every day.

“Just getting out and doing something physical is really great for the students,” he said.

“We love the partnership, and Lighthouse have been fantastic and supportive.”

Engage! runs in addition to the Lighthouse Project's ‘Take pART’ — a lunchtime art program for year seven McGuire Campus students that started in term one.

Mooroopna Campus also runs in-house lunchtime art activities for students.

While Engage! has only been planned for term three, both Mr Bolton and Ms McKenzie said it may continue longer given the overwhelming success of the first session.

