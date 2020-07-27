TatFest cancelled

Tafest 2021 has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Lions Club member and TatFest committee president Angelo Torresan said after discussions with sponsors and stall holders, it was decided the festival would not go ahead.

“We're very disappointed, it's our biggest event for the year,” he said.

“We had to do some soul searching and decided it was just too awkward.

“We talked to the stall holders and they said they don’t know what’s going to happen, so we couldn’t afford to commit.”

Sponsor Mobile Motor & Towing's owner Adam Woodward said it would be a blow for Tatura.

“For the locals it’s not a good thing; it’s quite a big event and it brings in a lot to the local town,” he said.

"A lot of the locals would be saddened ... but ultimately it comes back to the health and safety of the community.”

Although the business does not have a physical stall at the event, Mobile Motor & Towing has sponsored a face-painting artist from Melbourne who has become a hit at recent TatFests.

Mr Torresan said the proceeds from TatFest, which runs in March each year, always went back to the community, with $1500 raised on average.

“We talk to community, talk to people around town and find out where the needs are,” he said.

“The year before, we (Lions) bought four more beds for the hospital through the money raised at TatFest.

“We have no option but to look for 2022 — it gives us time to plan and make it a real shebang.”