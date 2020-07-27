Bruce’s two-wheeled Toolamba treasure

Bruce Farley's restoration of his 105-year-old motorcycle took a little longer than anticipated, but the result is a shiny jewel of Aussie and Kiwi craftsmanship. John Lewis spoke to the Toolamba man about his passion for breathing new life into old bikes.

Riding Bruce Farley's 1915 JAP motorcycle takes a little bit of forethought and a whole lot of faith.

“It doesn't really have any brakes, just one retarder on the back wheel. When you ride one of these you're looking about two miles ahead. You have to take note of everything around you, and you have to make adjustments,” Bruce says.

But with no gears and very little suspension, there's not much chance of day-dreaming.

“It's not the most comfortable — you do feel the bumps, every matchstick, in the road. Some people will run 60 pounds (psi) in the tyres, but I put 40 pounds in them,” he says.

An shiny canister attached to the tank feeds oil into the JAP's 770cc V-twin engine.

JAP engines were built by British engineering company JA Prestwich, named for its founder John Alfred who designed and built his first engine in 1901.

From 1908 JAP engines were used across the world in motorcycles and other equipment such as small aircraft, chainsaws and agricultural machines.

JAP motorcycle engines were raced successfully on speedway bikes until the 1960s.

Back when Bruce's V-twin 770 cc JAP engine was imported and placed in an Australian-made frame more than a century ago, it seems riders were as fit and tough as the machines.

Bruce says early JAP motorcycles were used as workhorses, and were started by "run and jump".

“A lot of these old bikes were used by shearers with a tool box strapped on the back. They would have seen a lot of rough country,” he says.

Today, this one stands outside Bruce's shed in the sunshine looking shiny enough to demand sunglasses.

Bruce Farley wheels his JAP motorcyle out into the sunshine as he waits to get it registered.

Bruce bought it as "a bitza" — with the frame and engine coming from a swap-meet in Maldon about 25 years ago. The tank was rusted out, and the seat was just a frame.

Bruce intended to do the restoration job, but got sidetracked by life.

“When you have a family, things change and it got put on the back-burner. I wasn't doing anything with it, and my brother said, ‘Are you going to do up the JAP?’,".

Bruce eventually sold it to his brother who added a few more bits and pieces and started rebuilding the tank. Then his brother was injured in a car accident and the JAP was put on the back-burner again.

A shiny dial and canister feeds oil into the engine.

Years later, Bruce asked his brother if he was going to do anything with the old JAP.

“He said, `You're more likely to get it going than me’ — so I bought it back off him,” Bruce says.

Eighteen months ago, a friend rebuilt the JAP's engine which re-fired Bruce's enthusiasm for the project.

“Once I had the motor done, that inspired me to get the rest finished,” he says.

Bruce ordered nickel-coated parts including the spoked wheels from a specialist in New Zealand.

Other eccentricities such as a handlebar decompressor for the magneto, a choke system for the throttle and air, and a tank-mounted oiler have also been given the shiny treatment.

Bruce calls them the "magpie bits".

He crafted the intricate tubular exhaust system himself.

The final piece in the JAP restoration jigsaw is the carburettor. Once a specialist gets the original device running correctly, then it's off to VicRoads for the necessary permit to ride a 105-year-old motorcycle on the road.

A retired farmer, Bruce has been restoring pre-war motorcycles since he was a teenager on a farm at Kerang. His first motorcycle was a 1929 AJS overhead-valve bike offered by a neighbour as a challenge.

“He said, `If you can get it going, I'll give it to you'. My brother and I got it going,” Bruce says.

He says the beauty of old bikes is their simplicity.

Many eye-catching pieces such as the clutch and decompressor handles have been nickel-coated by a New Zealand specialist.

“If it's got fuel and a spark, and if there's air in the tyres and the pistons go up and down, there's not much else to go wrong, really,” he says.

Bruce is a member of the Antique Motorcycle Club of Australia which held regular meetings until COVID-19 arrived.

For now, he has to content himself with the dream of finally getting his JAP going.

“I just can't wait to get it up and running and take it for a ride on the road,” he says.

Meanwhile, there's another bike on a workbench in Bruce's shed.

“Oh, that's my brother's 1930 Royal Enfield. I said I'd get it going for him,” he says.