Notre Dame launches online information nights and Facebook page

Shepparton's Notre Dame College has joined the "social media circus", launching its very first Facebook page.

In fact, it has been a week of digital firsts for the local college, with Notre Dame also moving its annual subject selection information nights online.

College principal John Cortese said the new Facebook page had been in the pipeline for six months.

“This has been part of the plan from day one. Fortunately it's landed during COVID-19, so it's perfect timing,” he said.

The page will be a go-to hub for the college, regularly posting updates, photos, videos and, when COVID-19 restrictions eventually lift, an events calendar.

College captains Abbey Rumbiolo and Isaac Dowling have been asked to share their social media tips and tricks, helping develop clickable content for the new Facebook page.

Notre Dame college captains Abbey Rumbiolo and Isaac Dowling, principal John Cortese and deputy principal Kristine Walker.

“We've made videos to help promote the page and notify students,” Mr Dowling said.

“Plus we can now use the page to share open day tours and online assemblies.”

Deputy principal Kristine Walker said the new page was part of the school's strategic plan to create a social media presence.

“This will be key in engaging with our parents, as well as a chance for grandparents and past students to engage with what's happening around the college,” she said.

“We've been looking for a while at how effective traditional forms of communication such as newsletters are, and have been planning to move into the digital space.”

The college has also moved this year's subject selection information nights online to accommodate with COVID-19 restrictions.

The series of evenings, which would normally draw crowds of up to 400 people, help families familiarise themselves with the learning program of each year level.

Notre Dame college captains Abbey Rumbiolo and Isaac Dowling with the new Notre Dame Facebook page.

The school's media team has developed videos outlining the subject selection process and timeline for completion, as students begin to explore their options for 2021.

Ms Walker said there were plans to continue offering these online resources long after COVID-19.

“For example, if you can't attend on the night, the information will be available to you when it suits you,” she said.

“And if you're uncertain about some details, you can go back and focus in on the specific aspect you're unsure about.”

The videos include PowerPoint presentations and a Q and A forum.

Subject guides are also available on the website at notredame.vic.edu.au/information-nights

READ MORE STORIES ABOUT NOTRE DAME COLLEGE

Notre Dame’s MCP program transforms disengaged students’ futures

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes