Kristy Farrow’s life was changed by trigeminal neuralgia and Bell’s palsy

Kialla's Kristy Farrow will never smile again like she used to; a trademark smile that lit up a room.

And she will never spend a day, even an hour, without enduring excruciating pain.

It's the type of pain that has resulted in her overarching condition — trigeminal neuralgia (TN) — being labelled the suicide disease.

But Kristy would trade anything, would even put up with the pain making her life a misery, if she could just get her smile back.

But doctors have denied her even that vain hope.

And as for the pain — well, she has been living with that for more than three years.

On January 19 in 2017 the then 24-year-old’s most pressing problem in her life was shaking off an earache with which she was going to bed.

When she woke the next morning she was horrified to discover the left side of her face was forever paralysed due to a severe and sudden case of Bell's palsy.

Not only that, the paralysis had somehow triggered trigeminal neuralgia.

It is called the suicide disease because of its severity, its relentless pain, leaving some sufferers seeing no other way to escape.

There is no known cure, and it only gets worse over time.

For Kristy, it feels like someone is punching her in the face repetitively. Or at times as if she is being constantly stabbed with a knife or feeling something like fire ants are crawling across her face or electric shocks are surging over her skin.

But for Kristy, it is nothing compared to the heartbreak of losing her smile.

“I can deal with the pain, if only I could get that back,” she said.

“When I was struggling with low self-esteem through high school, my dad would say, ‘Go out and show them your smile'.

“But now, all I want to do is hide it from the world.”

But Kristy is doing anything but staying hidden. In a step of courage, she has chosen to speak up and share her story this Chronic Pain Week, if it means more awareness can be raised for TN.

Because while the incredibly debilitating disease affects more than one in 1000 people, there is little public awareness and barely any fundraising.

And doctors have been left banging their heads against a wall, dishing out every pill, injection and surgery under the sun with little (mostly no) effect.

“It could have been anyone, but it ended up being me,” Kristy said.

“I just want to do whatever I can to help find a cure.”

Kristy can still remember the day she woke to discover everything had changed.

While her face was sore, she thought it was nothing and started to get ready for work, until she was stopped by her mum Julie.

“The left side of my face had collapsed, and my speech was slurred so she couldn't understand me,” Kristy said.

“She led me to the mirror. I felt so much fear when I looked at my face.”

Julie called the ambulance and Kristy was rushed to the hospital, paramedics convinced she'd had a stroke.

She would eventually discover it was an attack of Bell's palsy.

Kristy Farrow before her life was changed by Bell's palsy and trigeminal neuralgia.

Kristy Farrow's life was changed forever when she experienced a sudden and severe case of Bell's palsy.

Often a reaction to a viral infection, Bell's palsy is characterised by muscle weakness that causes one half of the face to droop.

However, doctors assured Kristy it was temporary and she would be completely recovered in two to six weeks.

“The doctor said, ‘Stay home, because people won't want to see you'. Those words still stick with me,” she said.

But by the time six weeks was up, there had been no improvement.

“A neurologist conducted a nerve study and discovered there was absolutely no nerve activity on the left side of my face, meaning it was a severe case of Bell's palsy,” she said.

“By the five-month mark, the tiniest smile line had returned to the left side of my mouth, so I thought I was recovering.

“But at the 12-month mark, he said I would never fully recover — this was all I was going to get.”

Kristy cried in the car all the way home from Albury to Shepparton.

The hope that she would recover, which had seen her through those nightmarish months, had suddenly been snatched away.

Kristy Farrow was taken to hospital for a ketamine infusion in 2019 in an effort to combat the excruciating pain from trigeminal neuralgia.

Tragically, it was only the beginning.

Kristy had endured pain in her ear since the onset of the Bell's palsy, which intensified as the months wore on.

At the time, Kristy was receiving botox injections to even out her chin, cheek and eyes.

Her plastic surgeon was the first to raise the alarm, concerned Bell's palsy shouldn't be causing this much pain.

“It first started on the paralysed side of my face, but then I began to get identical pain on my right side. That's when I realised something was wrong,” Kristy said.

By the end of 2018, the pain had become excruciating to the point she was rushed to hospital.

“The doctor eventually came in and told me I had trigeminal neuralgia,” Kristy said.

“She told me it was chronic, would get worse over time and there was no known cure.

“I just thought, `Why me?' ”

TN occurs when the trigeminal nerve in the face is compressed by a blood vessel, distorting its messages.

Like the roots of a tree, this nerve carries sensation from the face to the brain — from a kiss on the cheek to a trickling tear to a slight lift of the eyebrows.

Now imagine slashing those roots with a knife any time a sensory message is sent.

That's TN.

Kristy endured another long, heartbreaking drive home from the hospital, crying the entire way.

“At least when you're older, you've lived your life. But I had my entire life ahead of me, which I now had to live with a chronic pain condition,” she said.

The subsequent months were a litany of tests, MRIs and CT scans as doctors searched for the causes of Kristy's facial paralysis and resulting TN.

They eventually ruled out multiple sclerosis, stroke and tumours — leaving Kristy with more questions than answers.

“I just wish I knew what caused this,” she said.

Doctors prescribed her drug after drug, none of which seemed to work.

While some took the edge off the pain, they came with side effects including brain fog, horrible fatigue and weight gain.

Meanwhile, Kristy was left battling debilitating pain.

She eventually discovered she had bilateral TN1 and TN2.

TN1 is characterised by attacks of intense, stabbing pain affecting the mouth, cheek and nose, while TN2 is a less intense, but constant, dull aching or burning pain.

“It's pretty rare to have pain on both sides of the face, as well as having both types,” Kristy said.

TN1 "attacks" can last anywhere from five minutes to an hour to days in a row, and Kristy can have up to 30 attacks each day for months at a time.

“I can be on the floor screaming in agony when I have the attacks,” she said.

“Often the pain is so overwhelming I can't think straight and feel like vomiting or fainting.”

Pain can be triggered by a cold breeze, stress and exhaustion, eating or drinking.

Even smiling, talking or laughing can spark a flare-up.

“There is so much I can't do now because of it. Like I would love to go skydiving or scuba diving again, but I can't because of the pain,” she said.

One night in May 2019, it became so intense Kristy just wanted to close her eyes and never wake up.

Luckily, she was booked in for a ketamine infusion the following day — a procedure doctors hoped would interrupt the pain cycle.

While it did not work as desired, it managed to rid Kristy of pain for a blissful nine days.

“I was really hoping it would work. But it came back,” she said.

Kristy Farrow doesn't know where she would be today without friends and family and partner Ben McConnell (pictured on the right).

Every day is a physically and emotionally exhausting battle, as Kristy deals with fear, anxiety and depression resulting from her condition.

“I fear I could have a severe attack at any time. I fear that I have to live like this my entire life,” she said.

“I worry that I could wake up and my face will be worse.”

She doesn't know where she would be today without her friends and family — mum Julie, dad John and sisters Kara and Taylah.

She also has a constant support in her partner of six years, Ben.

“I was with him before this all happened,” she said.

“I felt so ugly and ashamed and self-conscious afterwards, I said, ‘I understand if you want to break up.'

“But he's stuck by my side.

“I'm so lucky. A lot of people wouldn't have this support.”

Today, Kristy works as a teacher's aide at Congupna Primary School.

While she never knows what her pain will be like day to day, minute to minute, she is surrounded by an incredibly supportive team at the school.

“This job has been my saviour,” she said.

As for the future, Kristy and Ben are hoping to build a house soon.

And Kristy plans to continue fighting for greater awareness of TN.

“I just want to give anyone suffering from this a hug, because it can feel so lonely and hopeless,” she said.

“I can't really say, ‘You'll be right'. But if I could say one thing, it would be: ‘Just take one day at a time'.”

