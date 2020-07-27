No plans to relocate Mooroopna train station following blaze in 2018

V/Line has confirmed it assisted Greater Shepparton police with their investigation into the Mooroopna Railway Station fire in 2018 and will continue to do so if required.

A spokesperson said V/Line provided information to police regarding their inquiries into the blaze at the time, which destroyed the 138-year-old building on January 13, 2018.

It comes after police have renewed calls for any information known by community members which could help solve the case.

“V/Line assisted Victoria Police with its investigation and inquiries into the fire at the time and will continue to do so,” the spokesperson said.

Following the fire there was discussion in the community about moving the station to a more accessible location.

The current site on Young St is hidden from the main street with no foot traffic or visibility from the town centre.

The Department of Transport has since confirmed however that there are no plans to relocate the station.

Following the blaze V/Line said it offered community leaders, locals and passengers the chance to have their say on the future of the town’s station through a range of consultation activities.

The News was informed this was through drop-in sessions, round-table discussions with community leaders and online surveys with the key focus being to look at the state of the existing station and its facilities.

Following feedback, V/Line installed a heritage-style shelter in October 2018 on the site of the former station building along with additional lighting to improve community safety.

“Mooroopna Station has been serving the community for more than 100 years and we were proud to work with the community to deliver a heritage-style all-weather shelter for passengers after the fire in 2018,” the spokesperson said.

“The safety and security of staff and passengers is V/Line’s number one priority. We installed additional lighting at the station in 2018 following feedback from the community to improve safety for all passengers.”

While a relocation is not on the cards, further upgrades at the Mooroopna station are expected with stage two of the Victorian and Federal governments’ $2 billion Regional Rail Revival set to see platform extension upgrades completed.

A Rail Projects Victoria spokesperson confirmed construction on stage two of the Shepparton Line Upgrade was due to commence later this year.

“(Construction) is targeted for completion in late 2022,” the spokesperson said.

A CFA member scans the scene of the blaze at the Mooroopna Railway Station in Young St.

THE FACTS

The Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender on January 13, 2018.

Police and CFA personnel were called to the Young St station about 3 am following reports of a fire, with the wooden structure engulfed upon their arrival.

CFA crews fought to save the burning building, however it could not be saved.

In the days following the blaze police established a crime scene, with an arson chemist deeming the blaze to be suspicious — believing it to have started by human interaction.

Police have explored a number of leads in regards to a person of interest; however, the case remains unsolved.

On March 21 last year police received an anonymous call through Crime Stoppers from a person who provided crucial evidence about the case.

Police are calling on this person, or anyone else in the community who knows something about the blaze, to come forward once again.

Police confirmed these people may hold the missing piece to the puzzle.

● Anyone with information can call the Shepparton police station on 5820 5777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

