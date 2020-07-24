Bingo and Bluey pop up in Tongala

A TONGALA family has received an overwhelming response from across Victoria after posting its hay bale rendition of the hit ABC series Bluey on social media.

What started out as a fun activity for her three children in their backyard quickly went viral after Kristen Gordon posted a photograph of the smiling, 8ft-tall hay creations on Facebook.

“Really it was just to entertain my kids for a couple of hours in our backyard and get them outside and away from the TV,” Kristen said.

“My kids are obsessed with Bluey, absolutely obsessed. Anything Bluey-related, they love it.”

The animated series follows an anthropomorphic Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey, who is characterised by her abundance of energy, imagination and curiosity at the world.

Matilda Gordon, 3, stands against her family's hay bale creation of the animated character Bluey.

Kristen said she would have never expected such a massive response to a spur-of-the-moment family project, but it was great to see.

“I just posted it on my personal Facebook page and it just went crazy. We started getting lots of visitors at our house, so we shifted it to the road and it grew from there,” she said.

“I have been blown away how far people are coming to see them. I was just taking the bins out Tuesday night and there was a family out on the road, and they had basically picked up the kids from school in Bendigo and driven here to have a look.

“Bluey has been around two weeks now and has soaked in about 40ml of rain, so they’re not made to last. They will only be here for a short time and we’re asking people to not touch them so more people can see them and enjoy them.”

After deciding her typically quiet country street had seen more than enough traffic thanks to her work, Kristen moved the structures to the Tongala post office.

Tongala post office owner Tyler Stagg said they had brought in over 200 visitors on the first day alone.

“I haven’t had direct contact with a lot of them, but it has been constant — car after car after car,” he said.

“We are hoping to be able to preserve them to keep them a little longer, but whether we are able to do that or not is a different matter.”

And while she has no plans for a follow-up project, Kristen said it would be great to see other residents show off their artistic skills.

“I would encourage other local farming families to jump on board and help spread a bit more cheer around the area,” she said.

“The comments that are coming from Melbourne have been fantastic. They are doing it a bit tough at the moment so if we can brighten their day a little bit, let’s give it a go.”

