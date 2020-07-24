We Go Together: Connect GV’s Dean and Dallas make a strong team

Shepparton's Dean Pritchett met supported employee Dallas McGraw three years ago when he joined Connect GV as a supported employment officer.

A wiz on the whipper snipper, Dallas has quickly cemented himself of one of Dean's star employees — although he's threatening to retire any day.

Dallas and Dean have been through many highs and lows together, but they always manage to bring a dash of cheekiness to every situation.

Dean:

I've lived in Shepparton most of my life. I've been at Connect GV for three and a half years as a supported employment officer.

I have two kids and a wife, who is a teacher.

I got to know Dallas through work when I started here — I'm his supervisor.

When I first met Dallas, I could tell straight away he was a hard worker.

We have a lot of mutual respect for each other. And for his age, he does a bloody good job. He runs rings around some of the younger guys.

He's a pleasure to have on the work crew.

Usually Dallas would mow lawns with me twice a week, but at the moment he's only doing one day due to COVID-19.

At the end of the year, they have a big presentation night and Christmas dinner and last year, he was presented with the CEO Award for his work and job ethic.

That was a special night.

Dallas doesn't just work at Connect GV. At 1 pm, he leaves here and goes to McGuire to do another job, picking up rubbish at the school.

Unfortunately he has to pick up rubbish off the whole oval. They have a bin right there, but the rubbish seems to end up anywhere but in the bin.

Dallas does that every day from 2 pm to 4 pm, Monday to Friday.

But to do that, Dallas had to get his Working with Children Check.

That was a bit of a process because Dallas didn't have any photo ID, so we had to organise that through VicRoads.

Plus we had to get his birth certificate, which his brother had in Melbourne.

So it was a bit of a challenge, but we got through it, because he couldn't do his job at McGuire until he did that.

It was a pretty big occasion, to get his Working with Children Check.

And he had a photo ID, which he's never had before — not that he needs it to prove his age, because he looks old anyway.

Probably the low at the minute would be that Dallas isn't working as much.

Dallas is lucky because he's got work at the school. Whereas a lot of the other guys just aren't working because there's nothing else for them to do.

Another low for Dallas is being locked down.

He is a bit of a social butterfly, he likes to go to the Cricketers Arms Hotel and play darts, but venues were closed for a while.

And where Dallas lives is not a retirement village, but there's a lot of older people there.

So he really got locked down, because he wasn't allowed to go in and out.

I've been lucky, I haven't really had any lows, because the lawns are still growing so I still have one or two guys come in and mow the lawns, so I haven't lost my job.

Throughout the years, I've watched Dallas become more and more confident, particularly on the gardening and the whipper snipper. He's a guru now.

He tells me he's retiring every day. So I'm counting down, but he keeps coming back.

We are similar in that we're both pretty cheeky and we both like working outside and getting on the mower — it's better than sitting inside.

If I could change one thing about Dallas, maybe I'd try and stop him smoking. But that would be it.

But I don't think I'm going to do that after 64 years.

As for me, I don't think Dallas would want to change anything — I'm pretty perfect.

Dallas:

I'm 64 and I've lived in Shepparton for most of my life.

I have a twin brother. He is an ex-cop, and now he has his own business as a driving instructor.

I've been working at Connect GV about 10 years.

Dean is my supported employment officer. I thought Dean was all right when we first met.

I have another job at McGuire College picking up rubbish.

I have to clean the oval first, then I do the school. Because after school they do football training and it needs to be clean.

Last year I won the CEO Award at Connect GV for my hard work. That was a proud moment.