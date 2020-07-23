Extension for Show Me committee, Logistica cancelled

Extension for Show Me committee

Three industry representatives on the Shepparton Show Me committee have had their terms extended.

Shane Sali, John Montagner and Stephen Schneider will now serve until September 30 this year, instead of finishing on July 21.

According to Greater Shepparton City Council, the extension is due to changes to the Local Government Act which impact the structure and governance of the committee.

Council said it would not be feasible to go through an external nomination process when the changes to the Act are yet to be determined.

Fruit Expo cancelled

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the widespread cancellation of events, including the Asia Fruit Logistica 2020, which was to be held in Singapore in November.

The expo has been a way for council to promote and lobby on behalf of the local fruit industry across the Asian markets.

“What we can do is continue to keep those relationships and opportunities strong,” Cr Kim O'Keeffe said.

“We've built a lot of effort and a lot of success over the last few trips through our international delegations to China, Hong Kong, Jakarta; myself on delegations on the last two years.”

Fifteen local fruit growers attended the Asia Fruit Logistica last year.

Council also met with trade commissioner Dane Richmond to discuss advocacy, and met with Business Victoria surrounding protocols with pears and apples.