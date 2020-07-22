Shepparton artist’s colourful take on COVID-19 life with kids

For Shepparton artist Mimi Leung, coronavirus pandemic life has been a mixture of good and bad. Good because it's been a chance to produce new art, and bad because her usual income has dried up. John Lewis talked to the talented animator, painter and now storyteller whose bold and colourful designs have appeared in galleries, on walls and in magazines across Australia.

You might have seen Mimi Leung's wild splashes of colour and energy on a Melbourne tram, or in Shepparton's Eastbank foyer, or on 7-Eleven slurpee cups.

Since graduating from London's Royal College of Art in 2007 she has worked for some big-name clients such as Transport For London, Samsung, AFLW and The New York Times.

But for the past few months, as COVID-19 restrictions began to bite and her commissioned work dried up, Mimi has been developing new ideas from a corner of the Shepparton home she shares with husband Will Kendrew and young daughters Luna and Yo Yo.

“I've tried not to stress too much about not getting commissions, and instead I've taken the time to develop a new series of work,” she says.

“It's kind of a series of comics about daily life, and reflections on what's going on around us like little jokes my daughter tells me, or more serious reflections on what's happening now.”

Helped by a City of Melbourne COVID-19 Art Grant, Mimi has produced a series of stories in a comic format posted to Instagram and Facebook.

Bad haircuts, family day trips, the struggle for alone time with small children, daily walks and playtime during a pandemic — all come alive under the colourful lens of Mimi's fluid drawing style.

“Doing this project has really helped me look for the good things, the funny things during the day. I still feed my daughter at night and before she goes to sleep I get my phone out and write down little notes about the dog walk or something silly Yo Yo said.

“I've got tons of pages on my phone and I scroll through them for ideas . . . but then I'm really conscious of always being on my phone,” she said.

When she gets the time, Mimi sketches out her ideas into little panels on paper and then colours them with ink.

Mimi was born in Hong Kong to Chinese parents who migrated to the United Kingdom when she was two years old.

After graduating in London, Mimi and Will spent time in a remote indigenous community near Alice Springs before moving to Melbourne. Five years ago the couple moved to Shepparton for Will's work as an ABC media producer.

Mimi said as an artist used to working to deadlines for exhibitions, COVID-19 lockdown has changed her method.

“I haven't had to think about big output or creating 30 paintings by a certain date. It's just been — what can I do today? It's been a time to practise and experiment — it's actually been really good for me,” she said.

Before COVID-19 arrived, Mimi had a series of big murals lined up to complete in Sydney.

“I was really looking forward to it — it was going to be time away, I was going to be paid, it was going to be really cool. Then it was gone — but obviously I'm not the only one in this situation.”

While her web comics have been generally humorous, she is starting to dig a bit deeper.

“There have been a few things that touch on racism and gender — these are topics I'm just beginning to lightly explore,” Mimi said.

From massive murals and Melbourne trams, Mimi's bold splashes of colour have now shrunk to little cartoon stories in the virtual world — but she's happy where she is for now.

“I've always loved films and storytelling and cartoons, but it hasn't clicked until now. For me this has been a time to reflect and think `what do I really want to do other than achieve commercial goals?’ It's been really great to realise I can do this — and try to tell more complex stories.”

● To see more of Mimi's funny, cheeky and sometimes poignant web comic stories on pandemic life, go to Mimi Leung on Facebook or @mimileungyeh on Instagram.