Shepparton veteran Craig Bolwell welcomes more mental health support

For 34 years, Shepparton's Craig Bolwell lived by a simple motto: ‘Si vis pacem, para bellum'.

If you want peace, prepare for war.

As an officer in the Royal Australian Navy serving in war zones, peacekeeping operations and border patrol, that was his sole focus.

Until one day in 2013, his wife Kerry turned to him and said words he will never forget.

“You either go see a psychologist, or I'm leaving.”

It was a jolting wake-up call to the warning signs Craig had been ignoring for years.

Sleepless nights plagued by visions of the horrors of war. Endless rages drowned temporarily with alcohol. Cold sweats brought on by colours, sounds and crowded spaces — countless triggers instantly transporting him back to his darkest memories.

And always the fear his struggles would be found out.

“The military is full of bullshit and bravado,” Craig said.

“You feel you can't admit your weaknesses, especially when others seem to be coping.”

If his wife hadn't recognised his warning signs, and had the courage to call them out, Craig doesn't know where he would be today.

Certainly not where he is now — on the long road towards healing.

Craig is encouraging other locals to equip themselves with the tools they need to support the health and wellbeing of veterans around them.

Veterans and family counselling organisation Open Arms has recently released a free online suicide prevention training program called Suicide Prevention Start.

Delivered in two 90-minute sessions, the online training is open to all current and former ADF members, their family and anyone in contact with or supporting the veteran community.

“It's another tool in the toolbox for veterans,” Craig said.

Joining the navy in 1983, Craig had no idea of the struggles that would lay ahead.

A third generation serviceman, he had grown up with stories of adventure and bravery, devoid of the gritty realities of military service.

“Veterans can keep their pain hidden until it explodes,” he said.

“They hide it from their loved ones, even though those are the people they often hurt the most.”

The next three decades of Craig's career as a chief petty officer boatswain included three tours of the Middle East, Iraq and Kuwait and peacekeeping operations in Southeast Asia.

And for his final 10 years, he served in border protection.

Throughout the years, Craig witnessed his fair share of confronting and traumatising events.

“A lot of things I could understand, going into war zones,” he said.

But, surprisingly, it was border protection that left the deepest mental scars.

“We detained a lot of illegal immigrants coming in from the north,” he said.

“That meant a lot of body retrievals from mass sinkings.

“Those images will never leave.”

It was around that time that the cracks in his mental health began to show.

“I can't pinpoint when it started — it just crept in,” he said.

“I felt like a pot slowly boiling, a volcano gradually building until it burst.”

First came the nightmares. Craig would lay awake night after night, dreading the dark memories that sleep inevitably brought to the surface.

Then came the triggers — sights and smells forever tied to past events.

He would also have panic attacks in big shops like Bunnings, overwhelmed by feelings of claustrophobia.

“I kept thinking, ‘I've gotta get out, I've gotta get out’," Craig said.

“Stress was also a big trigger, or not knowing when I'd get paid next.

“Anything could set me off in a rage or a rampage.”

In 2013, Craig's wife Kerry presented him with the ultimatum that set him on the path to recovery.

“She'd never said anything before that. But she was taking the brunt of it,” he said.

Making the tough first step, Craig booked in to see a psychologist, where he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety.

He continued to see his psychologist every week for a year after that, equipped with simple steps to handle his triggers.

“I found it very beneficial,” Craig said.

“Mental health professionals will never take the images away, but they give you the tools in the toolbox to manage.”

In 2017, Craig was retired from the navy, deemed "medically unfit to serve" due to heart failure.

Abruptly thrust back into civilian life, he felt abandoned and disillusioned.

“I don't think the military handles that transition well,” he said.

“I was at work one day, and gone the next. That was it. It felt like they wanted nothing to do with me after that.”

Above all, Craig missed the close circles of the military.

“When you're serving, you just carry on because you have the support of people around you who understand,” he said.

“But when that's gone, you have nothing. A hell of a lot of members will self-medicate with alcohol, which doesn't help.

“It's especially tough if you've been medically discharged, as you still have many more years of work left, yet your options feel very restricted.

“There is a huge loss of identity and purpose when you leave military service.

“Plus we're all fighting demons from past issues.”

For Craig, moving to Shepparton a year after he was discharged and discovering the local RSL and Goulburn Valley Veteran Services was a lifesaver.

“It brought me back out of my shell, as I had closed in on myself,” he said.

Craig has volunteered at the veterans’ centre for the past year as a pensions advocate.

He has also built close friendships with fellow RSL members.

“My RSL mates have helped me talk about my experiences, and supported me in the transition from service to civilian,” he said.

“The only people who can truly understand are those who have gone through it.”

Craig is encouraging local veterans to take advantage of Open Doors’ free online suicide prevention program.

“It's great this program is equipping RSL members, because as a veteran, that's who you talk to — other veterans, over a beer or a cup of coffee,” he said.

As for the future, Craig knows his healing will be an ongoing process.

“It's like being a drug addict or an alcoholic. It lies below the surface, and sometimes you need to go and see someone to keep it at bay,” he said.

“You never get rid of it.

“But there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

● For more information on Suicide Prevention Start, visit openarms.gov.au