Mooroopna historian remembers train station blaze two years on

Barry Campbell clearly remembers watching the ruins of the former Mooroopna Railway Station smoulder just a few hours after the building burnt down in suspicious circumstances in 2018.

The 138-year-old building held a special place in the history in the town, one the Mooroopna Historical Society secretary fondly speaks about.

“It was a very busy station once — there is a lot of history here,” Mr Campbell said.

“The railway yards used to be very active. The photos show the old horses and carts and trucks loaded with fruit and other goods ... there was a lot of activity here for many years.”

Mr Campbell clearly remembers the morning the building was set alight.

Investigators at the scene of the fire on January 13, 2018.

Sitting at home with his family, Mr Campbell said his daughter-in-law was listening to the Vic Emergency updates from the scene of the blaze on her phone.

After heading down to the Young St station early in the morning Mr Campbell was faced with a smouldering pile of rubble.

All that was left standing was the single brick chimney.

“My daughter-in-law said the Mooroopna station is going up in flames, so I had to come out and have a look ... it was still smouldering when I arrived, I thought ‘wow’," he said.

“It was just a bit of wood and bits of metal and things laying around, there was nothing you could retrieve, nothing at all.

“It was so disappointing to see it go. I can't see why people do this — it must be arson because there was no electricity to the building, it had been cut off.”

While there was discussion in the community following the blaze about potentially relocating the site, Mr Campbell said the chatter quickly died down and nothing eventuated.

A plaque detailing the history of the station has been erected at the Young St site, which was rebuilt following the fire.

He remains hopefully the station will eventually be relocated to a site further down the Mooroopna line — somewhere visible to the public, with good foot traffic and room for parking.

“The railway line goes around the bend just up there and that comes very close to Echuca Rd — there is people living up there opposite where it could be moved to,” Mr Campbell said.

“They need a straight line for the station and it looks very possible there, there would also be enough room to make some car parking between the railway line and the station — as far as I can see it would be quite a good site.”

While he remains optimistic about the relocation, he says one thing he and many other Mooroopna locals are certain of is that the perpetrator needs to be held accountable for the blaze.

Mr Campbell urged anyone with information about the fire to contact police.

“It would please everyone if there was information available to be told to the police — please go and tell them about anything you know,” he said.

“Every little bit of information adds up to make a complete picture, then it sort of clicks and they think right, we’ve got him or her.”

THE FACTS

The Mooroopna Railway Station was burnt to the ground by an unknown offender on January 13, 2018.

Police and CFA personnel were called to the Young St station about 3am following reports of a fire, with the wooden structure engulfed upon their arrival.

CFA crews fought to save the burning building; however, the station could not be saved.

In the days following the blaze police established a crime scene, with an arson chemist deeming the blaze to be suspicious — believing it to have started by human interaction.

Greater Shepparton police explored a number of leads in regards to a person of interest; however, the case remains unsolved.

On March 21 last year police received an anonymous call through Crime Stoppers from a person who provided crucial evidence about the case.

Police are calling on this person, or anyone else in the community who knows something about the blaze, to come forward once again.

Police confirmed these people may hold the missing piece to the puzzle.

Anyone with information can call the Shepparton police station on 58 205 777 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

