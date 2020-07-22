The Shepparton Unsung Human award goes to...

If you need inspiration to get back to the gym then here it is.

Last week, Shepparton resident Deana Resul was awarded the Shepparton Anytime Fitness Unsung Human award.

The award recognises people in the community who are an inspiration to others and have faced challenges bravely.

Anytime Fitness dual manager Kerryanne Grembecki said it was a no-brainer to choose Deana for the award, given she had lived with unexplained health challenges for most of her life.

“We’ve been lucky enough to know her and witness her progress over the past few years,” Ms Grembecki said.

“She comes in quite regularly with a smile on her face and a carer by her side paying casual visits each time she comes.

“Her attitude, determination and positivity undoubtedly make her one of the most inspiring humans our team have ever come across.”

Deana’s mother, Karen Resul, nominated her daughter for the award in a bid to send hope to others doing it tough.

“Deana has faced her challenges head-on with a smile every day of her life,” she said.

“Deana was born in 1993 a healthy little girl, but later in life at around five years old she developed seizures and intellectual disabilities.

“Working with a team of doctors, specialists and health professionals, they were unable to answer many questions and at times fought to keep Deana alive as she deteriorated in front of our eyes.

“She has given me the strength to fight and I hope sharing her story will inspire others."

Having attended the gym regularly for the past three years Deana has been able to dramatically improve both her mental and physical health.

Karen said Deana’s progress was truly incredible.

“Going to the gym and working with her carers and the Anytime Fitness staff, she has been able strengthen and tone her body,” she said.

“She has become so much stronger and now no longer needs her external feet support.”

The award came with a 12-month gym membership and $100 gift voucher from Blush Hair Boutique Shepparton, which Karen said Deana was “very excited and very grateful for”.

More local news

Drop in breast cancer reporting

Unusual surprise party at Shepparton Brewery