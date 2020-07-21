Shepparton mum shares about life touched by Fragile X syndrome

Shepparton's Janine Peate was seven months into her second pregnancy when her first child, Geoffrey Smith, was diagnosed with Fragile X syndrome.

She can still remember the feeling of numbness and shock as her world changed irrevocably, all the questions she had about her son suddenly answered.

Fragile X syndrome is a genetic condition that is the leading cause of inherited intellectual disability.

Thousands of families (about 90,000 Australians) are impacted by Fragile X, either living with the condition or as carriers of the gene mutation that causes the syndrome.



However, it remains frequently under-recognised and often misdiagnosed.

This is something campaigners are working to change, promoting the need for early diagnosis and intervention to secure the best life outcomes for those affected.

Today, 32 years on, Janine is not only a loving mum to Geoffrey, but also beloved foster mum of Peter McKay, a local young man who also has Fragile X syndrome.

And she is joining the fight to bring the condition out of the shadows.

When Geoffrey was born in 1987, Janine, like many others, had never heard of Fragile X.

But as her son missed most of his milestones before he turned one, Janine's GP recommended she take Geoffrey to a paediatrician.

“Geoffrey made no vocalisations, no pre-speech sounds, no eye contact, he had no attention or focus and couldn't sit up or crawl,” she said.

“It was the paediatrician who decided we should test for Fragile X.

“In those days, this was unusual. Kids weren't normally diagnosed until they were well into school.”

By 1989, Geoffrey had been diagnosed — and Janine was told she was the carrier of the gene.

She was seven months pregnant with her daughter Katherine at the time.

“I was numb. I didn't know what it was and I didn't know what implications it would have for me or my family,” she said.

“I was just in pure shell shock. The doctors said I could have Katherine tested and that I had the option of termination.

“But I remember just thinking, ‘I'm seven months in and you're saying this now'?”

Janine chose to have her daughter.

When Katherine was 18 months old, she was tested for Fragile X and found not to be a carrier.

Janine's story is unusual, in that Geoffrey was diagnosed "quite early".

“Fragile X is often mixed up with autism, as 70 per cent of people with Fragile X have autism as well,” she said.

“But if they are never diagnosed with Fragile X, doctors won't explore the genetic reasons behind their condition.

“Of intellectual disabilities, 70 per cent are caused by a genetic anomaly, followed by trauma, environment and so on.

“Therefore, the first port of call should be ensuring sure there's nothing else going on before focusing on mental health.”

As the condition is often misdiagnosed, affected families can miss out on access to vital support.

“This means they don't get to access early intervention and have to fight for any level of therapy their children might need,” Janine said.

However, she was one of the lucky ones, accessing support while her son was still young.

Geoffrey attended special schools in Melbourne until 2001, when the family moved to Shepparton where he attended Verney Road School.

That was when Janine met Peter McKay, a local boy who also had Fragile X syndrome.

“My husband Greg was a teacher at the school and Peter, who was a year younger than Geoffrey, was in his class,” Janine said.

“Greg was told Peter would be placed in institutionalised accommodation unless someone could foster him.

“He came home and told me and I said, ‘If we do care for him, he will stay and become a permanent member of the family. I'm not going to move him on when he turns 18'.”

Today, Peter is a fixture of the family.

While the two young men have the same condition, Greg Peate said they were "chalk and cheese".

Peter has ADHD and is non-verbal, communicating by signing and gesturing.

“He is extremely good at adapting, and if he's helping me with a task, he always knows what I'm going to need next,” Greg said.

Geoffrey, on the other hand, has autism and is verbal — he loves to construct Lego and jigsaw puzzles and can read signs and count.

“Disability isn't all on the one level, there are peaks and troughs, capacity on some levels and not on others,” Greg said.

“It's about finding Geoffrey and Peter's strengths and working on those.”

Janine has worked to raise greater awareness of Fragile X throughout the years, setting up the Victorian Fragile X Association to connect families touched by the condition.

It has now amalgamated with other state groups to become the Fragile X Association of Australia.

“Connection and informal support is so crucial when you are caring for someone with Fragile X,” she said.

While Janine admits being mum to Geoffrey and Peter can have its challenges, she wouldn't change a thing.

“They can have their meltdowns and it can be very intense at times,” she said.

“But despite that, the boys have an enormous amount of love to give people, and show us so much unconditional love every day.”

Wednesday, July 22 is National Fragile X Awareness Day.

The City of Greater Shepparton offices, Mooroopna Water Tower and the Monash Park tree will be among 50 landmarks lighting up orange across Australia to shine a light on the condition and raise greater awareness.

For more information on Fragile X, visitL fragilex.org.au